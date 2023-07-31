What Live EFL Football is on Today?
Where to watch Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, EFL Trophy (Papa John's Trophy) and EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) fixtures over the coming week. All kick-off times are UK time.
Where to watch the EFL in 2023/24?
Sky Sports have, once again, retained the rights to show live EFL football for the upcoming season, with the 2023/24 campaign kicking off in Sheffield on the weekend 4-6th August.
The weekly EFL highlights show will be on ITV.
Live EFL Football This Week on Sky Sports
With pre-season wrapped up over the weekend gone by for the majority of EFL clubs, full focus is now on the season's start.
All three divisions: Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two commence this coming weekend across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Championship has already been dubbed the most competitive it's been for some time, whilst League One will be an open race again. League Two, meanwhile, has Wrexham AFC and Notts County ready to ruffle some feathers.
We are also set for the first round of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) on the week commencing August 7th.
Friday 4th August
The EFL season begins at Hillsborough, with the Sky Sports cameras set to capture the action between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton in the Sky Bet Championship.
Fixture/Show
League/Competition
TV Channel
|
Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr)
Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton
Sky Bet Championship
Sky Sports Football
|
20:00
Saturday 5th August
In the Championship, all eight fixtures kick-off at 15:00 with no game selected for live broadcast.
Despite a full schedule of Sky Bet League One and League Two fixtures, there will be no games shown live on TV. All 24 fixtures across the two divisions kick-off at 15:00.
Highlights will be available on Saturday evening for all games.
Fixture/Show
League/Competition
TV Channel
|
Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr)
English Football League Highlights
Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two
ITV4
|
21:00
Sunday 6th August
With no Premier League action on the first weekend of August, the EFL takes centre stage with three mammoth Sky Bet Championship fixtures.
Leeds United and Leicester City are back in EFL action following relegation from the Premier League, whilst Sunderland host Ipswich Town on the latter's return to the division under Kieran McKenna.
Fixture/Show
League/Competition
TV Channel
|
Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr)
Leicester City v Coventry City
Sky Bet Championship
Sky Sports Football
|
12:00
Leeds United v Cardiff City
Sky Bet Championship
Sky Sports Football
|
14:30
Sunderland v Ipswich Town
Sky Bet Championship
Sky Sports Football
|
17:00
Monday 7th August
There are no Monday night fixtures in the EFL.
Tuesday 8th August
The EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) First Round begins on Tuesday night, with 29 fixtures in total kicking off between 19:00 and 20:00.
In terms of TV coverage, we once again turn to Sky Sports, who will have cameras at Wrexham AFC's clash with Wigan Athletic.
Highlights of the First Round will also be broadcast on ITV.
Fixture/Show
League/Competition
TV Channel
|
Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr)
Wrexham AFC v Wigan Athletic
EFL Cup
Sky Sports Football
|
20:00
Carabao Cup Highlights
EFL
ITV (TBC)
|
TBC
Wednesday 9th August
The remaining six First Round fixtures of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) take place on Wednesday night, with kick-off times either 19:45 or 20:00.
Sky Sports' cameras will be at the Pirelli Stadium watching Leicester City's clash with Burton Albion.
Fixture/Show
League/Competition
TV Channel
|
Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr)
Burton Albion v Leicester City
EFL Cup
Sky Sports Football
|
20:00
Carabao Cup Highlights
EFL
ITV (TBC)
|
TBC
EFL Live Stream Information
The EFL have confirmed that "40 clubs for the 2023/24 season will use the EFL's iFollow platform", whilst the remaining 32 will use their own platforms to providing streaming services. A selection of Championship, League One and League Two matches can be streamed in the UK.
All EFL Trophy (Papa John's Trophy) fixtures will be streamed apart from the semi-finals and final, whilst there will be no streaming of EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) fixtures.
International supporters will be able to stream all fixtures that aren't selected for "international broadcast". Meanwhile, all games will have audio streams available.
The full EFL press release on all streaming information can be found here.