Where to watch Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, EFL Trophy (Papa John's Trophy) and EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) fixtures over the coming week. All kick-off times are UK time.

Where to watch the EFL in 2023/24?

Sky Sports have, once again, retained the rights to show live EFL football for the upcoming season, with the 2023/24 campaign kicking off in Sheffield on the weekend 4-6th August.

The weekly EFL highlights show will be on ITV.

With pre-season wrapped up over the weekend gone by for the majority of EFL clubs, full focus is now on the season's start.

All three divisions: Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two commence this coming weekend across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Championship has already been dubbed the most competitive it's been for some time, whilst League One will be an open race again. League Two, meanwhile, has Wrexham AFC and Notts County ready to ruffle some feathers.

We are also set for the first round of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) on the week commencing August 7th.

Friday 4th August

The EFL season begins at Hillsborough, with the Sky Sports cameras set to capture the action between Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton in the Sky Bet Championship.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr) Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton Sky Bet Championship Sky Sports Football 20:00

Saturday 5th August

In the Championship, all eight fixtures kick-off at 15:00 with no game selected for live broadcast.

Despite a full schedule of Sky Bet League One and League Two fixtures, there will be no games shown live on TV. All 24 fixtures across the two divisions kick-off at 15:00.

Highlights will be available on Saturday evening for all games.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr) English Football League Highlights Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two ITV4 21:00

Sunday 6th August

With no Premier League action on the first weekend of August, the EFL takes centre stage with three mammoth Sky Bet Championship fixtures.

Leeds United and Leicester City are back in EFL action following relegation from the Premier League, whilst Sunderland host Ipswich Town on the latter's return to the division under Kieran McKenna.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr) Leicester City v Coventry City Sky Bet Championship Sky Sports Football 12:00 Leeds United v Cardiff City Sky Bet Championship Sky Sports Football 14:30 Sunderland v Ipswich Town Sky Bet Championship Sky Sports Football 17:00

Monday 7th August

There are no Monday night fixtures in the EFL.

Tuesday 8th August

The EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) First Round begins on Tuesday night, with 29 fixtures in total kicking off between 19:00 and 20:00.

In terms of TV coverage, we once again turn to Sky Sports, who will have cameras at Wrexham AFC's clash with Wigan Athletic.

Highlights of the First Round will also be broadcast on ITV.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr) Wrexham AFC v Wigan Athletic EFL Cup Sky Sports Football 20:00 Carabao Cup Highlights EFL ITV (TBC) TBC

Wednesday 9th August

The remaining six First Round fixtures of the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) take place on Wednesday night, with kick-off times either 19:45 or 20:00.

Sky Sports' cameras will be at the Pirelli Stadium watching Leicester City's clash with Burton Albion.

Fixture/Show League/Competition TV Channel Kick-Off/Start Time (24hr) Burton Albion v Leicester City EFL Cup Sky Sports Football 20:00 Carabao Cup Highlights EFL ITV (TBC) TBC

EFL Live Stream Information

The EFL have confirmed that "40 clubs for the 2023/24 season will use the EFL's iFollow platform", whilst the remaining 32 will use their own platforms to providing streaming services. A selection of Championship, League One and League Two matches can be streamed in the UK.

All EFL Trophy (Papa John's Trophy) fixtures will be streamed apart from the semi-finals and final, whilst there will be no streaming of EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) fixtures.

International supporters will be able to stream all fixtures that aren't selected for "international broadcast". Meanwhile, all games will have audio streams available.

The full EFL press release on all streaming information can be found here.