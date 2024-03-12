Highlights Middlesbrough needs near perfection to reach playoffs after seasons of inconsistency, struggling against lesser teams.

Recent wins show promise, but late in the season, it's doubtful if they can rise above halfway in the Championship.

Tough future matches with top teams may expose Middlesbrough's inconsistency against lower-ranked sides.

Middlesbrough are still in with an outside chance of reaching the Championship play-offs for a second season in a row, but would have to be near perfect from now until the end of the campaign.

Saturday's win over Queens Park Rangers was their second successive league win, having beaten fellow promotion hopefuls Norwich City a week prior, with the chance to close the gap on the top six this evening when they travel to St. Andrew's to take on Birmingham City on Tuesday evening.

But their form in the league this season has been blemished with inconsistencies, often unable to put a winning run together against sides in the division you would expect them to beat. Last month they managed to earn an impressive victory over league leaders Leicester City, but lost two of their five games in February against sides below them in the division.

This has left them in the precarious position of failing to improve on last season's play-off semi-final finish, having catapulted themselves into the top six having been a place above the relegation zone when Carrick was appointed as manager. They are currently eight points off the Canaries going into their encounter with Blues.

Related West Ham's stance on Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick revealed Carrick doesn't look set to head to West Ham in the short term - and it seems likely that he will sign an extension at the Riverside.

Carlton Palmer identifies one thing that has derailed Middlesbrough's promotion hopes

Here at Football League World, we asked ex-player, manager and now pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Boro's play-off hopes this season.

Palmer explained that poor recruitment in the summer and January windows have contributed to Carrick's side being unable to improve on last season's fourth-placed finish, and despite a recent upturn in results, believes it's too late for Middlesbrough to reach the top six this term.

"Middlesbrough have come into a bit of form after a disappointing season as it would be for them after what they achieved last season," Palmer began.

"They have hit a bit of form now where they have now won three games in their last six, winning their last two on the bounce, but it still leaves them with a lot to do, I think, with not enough games.

"They're on 50 points in mid-table, Norwich City are on 58, who sit in the last play-off place at the moment. I think it's too late. You have Hull City on 58, Coventry City on 57. Coventry have had a little blip and have now won their last two. Hull City have drawn their last four games and Norwich are having a very good run at the moment.

"It's a good run, but it's a little bit too late. I am sure that Michael Carrick will be hoping that during the summer he will be able to recruit, which has cost Middlesbrough dear because they were unable to recruit after losing players last summer.

"They were unable to recruit the quality of players they would have liked in the summer or in January, and that has cost them. But it is still going to be a fantastic achievement for Michael Carrick if he finishes above halfway in the Championship given what has happened in terms of transfers."

Middlesbrough's final 10 games make play-off hopes unlikely

While the upturn in Middlesbrough's recent form is coming at the right time in the season, the question still remains about their consistency in the league.

This season, the longest unbeaten run came back in September, winning six of their seven league games from September 19 to October 24. Since, the most number of games Carrick's side have gone without a defeat is three matches, which came in January, noticeably struggling against the teams below them in the table.

Following on from their trip to the West Midlands, Middlesbrough welcome Blackburn Rovers to Teeside, with their final game of the month kickstarting an unbelievably tough run of games against sides at both ends of the table.

Boro's remaining games of the season will see them face three of the top four sides, including away trips to Southampton and Ipswich Town, while also welcoming Leeds United to the Riverside Stadium next month.

While those are tricky ties on paper, Boro have shown they have the ability to beat the sides higher than themselves in the division. However, their inconsistency against the lower ranked teams is a worry for Carrick and his players.

Fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City and Watford all pose a challenge for Boro, and failure to win those games could be the difference between a top six finish, or remaining in the Championship for another season.