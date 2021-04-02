‘Little surprise to see a side like Watford hovering over him’ – Hornets rivalling Palace, West Ham and others for Championship talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are one of a number of sides that have been keeping tabs on Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, according to TEAMtalk.

It is understood that Crystal Palace are leading the charge for the 21-year-old but Newcastle, Brighton, Southampton, West Ham, Sheffield United, Norwich and Watford have also been monitoring him.

So would he be a good signing for the Hornets? And would he get in their XI?

Alfie Burns

I’m not sure he’d get in the starting XI right now, but there’s the potential for that in the future, so I’d see Semenyo as a decent signing.

Whenever I’ve seen Bristol City play this season in the Championship they’ve always looked a better side with Semenyo in full flow.

It is, then, little surprise to see a side like Watford hovering over him, with the potential lure of Premier League football next season.

For what it is worth, that’s the type of move that will suit Semenyo if he’s taking the step up into the top-flight.

The jump to an established side might be too much right now, so I can see why Watford would be a good fit.

George Harbey

I doubt he’d get into their team, to be honest.

I rate Semenyo and think he’s a good player who is capable of stepping up to the Premier League, but only for the right club at the right time.

Watford look on course to win automatic promotion at the first time of asking this season, and their current attacking options are already Premier League quality.

They will be keen to strengthen in the summer, too, but you have to question whether Semenyo is better than the likes of Joao Pedro, Andre Gray, Ismaila Sarr, and Ken Sema.

I wouldn’t say so.

Ned Holmes

Watford have got some really exciting young attackers in their squad and Semenyo could make a fantastic addition, particularly if they’re worried about losing players soon.

He’s certainly not at the level of the likes of Ismaila Sarr yet but there’s a huge amount of potential there and it could be shrewd to sign him now and develop him at Vicarage Road.

There’s a fair bit of interest already it seems, so waiting too long might be costly.

Given the players available at the moment, I can’t see him getting in their starting XI if they get promoted to the Premier League.

However, should they remain in the Championship, he could well force his way in as some of their other attackers will likely leave.