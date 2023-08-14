Highlights Leeds United's interest in Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer is no surprise given his strong performances in the Championship and their need for a clinical striker.

Archer's ability to lead the line alone and his scoring record make him a top asset at this level, and he would be a perfect fit for Leeds' possession-heavy style of play.

The competition to sign Archer, including Middlesbrough and lower Premier League clubs, may pose a challenge for Leeds, but their need for a striker is urgent and they may need to make an ambitious offer to secure him.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are the latest team to join the race for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, as revealed by Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT.

Archer has had two spells in the Championship now, Preston North End and Middlesbrough both of which have been solid spells for the forward.

Them spells have made him a wanted man and as well as Leeds’ interest, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are also sides who have been looking at a possible deal.

It looked like Archer was going to remain at Aston Villa, but it was reported by The Athletic, that the Premier League side are open to selling the 21-year-old this summer.

It was reported by The Sun, that Villa would be looking for around £20 million to sell the striker in this transfer window. It remains unclear which teams, if any would be willing to go near this valuation, but it seems there is definitely plenty of interest from the Championship.

Would Cameron Archer be a good signing for Leeds United?

While we wait to see how this news develops, some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Leeds’ interest in Archer and if this would be a good move for the player.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

As mentioned, Archer has had two very good spells in the Championship already, which has made him an attractive option for several top-end Championship teams.

So, given that Villa have reportedly said he is available for a transfer, it is no surprise that teams are looking at the striker as a possible option, and it is no surprise that Leeds are one of them.

It is no secret that Leeds are in desperate need of one, if not two, new strikers in what remains of this transfer window.

The club has made a poor start to the campaign, and their lack of clinical threat at the top end of the pitch is not helping.

It makes perfect sense for the Yorkshire side to be looking at Archer, as they need a striker proven in this league, but the question is, would Archer see Leeds as a good destination.

On top form, Leeds are expected to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season, but they just haven’t clicked yet. The same can be said for Middlesbrough, but he has a previous relationship with the manager and club, and that could put them ahead of Leeds.

While Sheffield United can offer something they both can't, which is Premier League football, so it remains an open race, but it's no surprise Leeds are keen on the forward.

Alfie Burns

There's little surprise that Leeds are interested in Archer at this point.

Daniel Farke's squad is threadbare right through, but the lack of a clinical and proven No.9 is something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

In 40 appearances in the Championship, Archer has struck 18 goals and also registered seven assists. He's a top asset at this level, capable of leading the line alone despite his smaller frame. He is intellegent with his movements and, in a possession-heavy side, would be the perfect No.9 option for Farke with the right mix of presence and goalscoring nous.

One issue for Leeds is going to be the competition to sign the striker from Aston Villa, though.

Middlesbrough also need a striker and have worked with Archer before, whilst there are surely clubs in the lower third of the Premier League that might be willing to take a mid-term punt on him being a good addition.

However, Leeds' need is becoming greater by the day and it might be that they have to come to the table with an ambitious pitch to get a striker that would make a major difference.