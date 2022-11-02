“Little bit on the low side” – Pundit shares thoughts on Blackpool’s valuation of forward as Brentford, Watford, West Brom and Rangers circle

Blackpool value striker Jerry Yates at £4 million a recent report from Football Insider has revealed, amidst mounting interest in the 25-year-old.

A report from The Sun last week claimed that Premier League clubs Brentford and Bournemouth, as well as Rangers, Watford and West Brom, are all keeping a close eye on the Blackpool forward.

Yates has netted nine times in the league thus far for the Seasiders and currently tops the goalscoring charts in the second tier.

Sharing his thoughts on the reported valuation that Blackpool hold in regards to Yates, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “It’s a little bit on the low side for sure.

“But he’s no proven experience of top-flight football. He wasn’t prolific last year in the Championship.

However, he was prolific in League one the year before, scoring 20 goals. So, you know, he’s making a lot of noise at the moment. Nine goals in 16 games, he’s providing assists and he’s playing very, very well.

“10 Scouts have gone to watch him, so for me, it seems that something’s bound to happen.”

The verdict

Yates has made an impressive start to the campaign, building on a season last time out where he displayed glimpses of what he is capable of.

A forward who evidently knows where the back of the net is, the 25-year-old is someone who can link the play and see joy in behind defences.

It will be interesting to see how his situation plays out as the January transfer window edges closer to opening its doors, with the £4 million valuation seeming very low all things considered.

Still just 25 years of age, scoring consistently in the Championship, and possessing several desirable attributes outside of his scoring abilities, it feels like Blackpool should demand a higher figure.