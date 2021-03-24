‘Little bit of a no-brainer’ – Filip Krovinovic’s future at Nottingham Forest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Filip Krovinovic netted his first goal for Nottingham Forest in a 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Croatian has gone about his business quietly since joining Forest on loan from Benfica in January, making 12 starting appearances in the Championship and producing a series of impressive performances.

The attacking midfielder showed his guile at the weekend, producing a calm finish to roll the ball past David Raya from just inside the area.

Chris Hughton will have a number of decisions to make on some of his players’ futures this summer, and the future of his loanees will be among those.

Should Forest go in for Krovinovic on a permanent basis this summer? Here, we discuss…

Alfie Burns

I think it’s starting to look like a little bit of a no-brainer for Forest.

Whilst Garner is winning plenty of plaudits for his performances in the midfield under Chris Hughton, what Krovinović brings is equally important.

When he signed, we focused on that ‘link’ he would bring between midfield and attack at Nottingham Forest, which we are starting to see.

He’s only going to get better as he adapts to his surroundings at the City Ground too, which will be convincing Forest’s hierarchy to get a permanent deal done.

Simply, there are far worse avenues the club could explore this summer.

Jordan Rushworth

Krovinovic has improved Forest with his presence in the side since he arrived at the City Ground, but he has not set the world alight with his performances. Chris Hughton will have had time to assess the qualities he will bring to the team if he is signed permanently in the summer. So, given his experience, you would have to think that whatever decision he makes will be the right one.

What is clear is that Forest need a player like the former West Brom loanee in their side next season with the ability to create chances in the final third. However, the 25-year-old will need to up his output in the remaining matches of the season to justify being re-signed on a permanent basis.

It will in many ways be down to the attacking midfielder himself to show that he is worthy of being signed again by the club in the summer. The onus is on him to show that he can add goals and assists to some of the neat and quality touches he produces in and around the opposing team’s penalty area.

The attacking midfielder would have the benefit of arriving in the summer already knowing the rest of the squad and the way that Hughton wants his side to play. That is an added bonus in a summer where there might need to be a few players brought into the squad who might take time to bed into the club.

George Harbey

Krovinovic is one who has gone about his business quietly since joining Forest.

They certainly needed to bring in a new number 10 as they were lacking that technical ability and guile from midfield.

His performances have been consistent and even though he hasn’t racked up as many assists as he would have liked, he has provided clever link-up play and helped Forest to tick a lot more going forward.

I can’t see him being part of Benfica’s plans next season, as simply, he hasn’t been part of them for the last years.

I think Hughton would be keen to have him back next season, but it all depends on the price and the money involved. If Benfica are willing to let him leave on the cheap, then I’d class Forest as favourites for his signature.