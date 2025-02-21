This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers travel to face Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

It’s an interesting time for the two to meet, with both currently experiencing manager issues, after John Eustace left Blackburn for Derby County, and the Swans recently relieved Luke Williams of his duties.

Despite the turbulence in the dugout at Blackburn, interim boss David Lowe managed to bring calm to the side, registering back-to-back wins in the second tier.

We asked our Blackburn Rovers fan pundit, Simon Middlehurst, for any changes he’d like to see ahead of Saturday’s game.

Blackburn fan suggests Buckley for Forshaw

Speaking to Football League World, Simon said: “Difficult one, that, because the last two games we’ve won 2-0. David Lowe’s made a couple of changes.

“From Saturday's game, I would probably take Adam Forshaw out and maybe put in John Buckley.

“I just think Buckley had a stronger game against West Brom than Forshaw did against Plymouth.

“Yeah, he scored, which was great, but his overall play: he was solid, I just think Buckley adds that little bit more urgency sometimes, which, on the odd occasion, we lacked a little bit on Saturday against Plymouth. That’s probably the only change that I would make.”

Sticking with Buckley may be sensible for Blackburn

Forshaw only arrived at Ewood Park last month, having seen his previous deal with Plymouth Argyle terminated early.

On a short-term contract until the end of the season, it was a smart signing by Blackburn, given that he offers extensive experience from the Championship and Premier League.

However, Forshaw is 33 years old, compared to the 25-year-old John Buckley, who is under contract at Ewood Park until the summer of 2027.

Forshaw in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Start (Sub) 7 (12) Goals 0 Assists 0 Tackles per 90 1.4 Key passes per 90 0.3 Pass success rate 79.7%

Buckley is a promising talent but has only started seven Championship games for Rovers this season, despite being in every matchday squad.

While Forshaw undoubtedly still has an important role to play in the team, hence his recent signing, if there’s a toss-up between the pair of midfielders, and they’ve both been performing to similar levels, it seems a no-brainer to get minutes into the legs of Buckley, as there’s more chance of long-term benefits for Blackburn as a result.

Blackburn have a bigger issue to solve

Regardless of who Lowe opts for in the middle, Blackburn must sort their manager situation out sooner rather than later.

Still in the play-off places — despite losing last season’s top goalscorer Sammie Szmodics in the summer and unexpectedly seeing Eustace depart recently — Blackburn need to take this opportunity while it’s here; they may not get another for years.

The stability of a permanent boss will help with that. Given the uprooting the club’s just been through, it might explain why Lowe has turned to an experienced operator like Forshaw in previous games.

Perhaps luckily, they face a team in similar managerial turmoil this weekend in Swansea, but the quicker Blackburn can find their next leader, the better.

The fact that fans like Simon can only spot one potential change suggests Lowe is getting most of his calls right — that consistency will be key while Rovers get themselves back on an even footing after the departure of Eustace.