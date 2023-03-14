“Little bit more structure” – EFL pundit makes claim about Watford’s call to appoint Chris Wilder

EFL pundit Sam Parkin has revealed that he believes that Watford’s decision to hand over the reins at Vicarage Road to Chris Wilder was a good call by the club and has suggested that the 55-year-old will be able to offer more tactically than his predecessor Slaven Bilic.

Bilic was sacked by the Hornets last week following the club’s 0-0 draw with Preston North End and was immediately replaced by Wilder who was appointed on a short-term deal that is set to run until the end of the season.

The former Sheffield United boss was unable to guide Watford to a positive result in his first game in charge as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Tim Iroegbunam scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the R’s in the first-half of this fixture.

Watford will be aiming to deliver a response to this setback when they face Birmingham City this evening.

Currently 11th in the Championship standings, the Hornets will need to embark on a winning run in order to remain in contention for a play-off place.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Parkin has delivered an honest verdict on Watford’s decision to appoint Wilder.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! podcast, Parkin said: “On the face of it, it’s a good appointment.

“They should see a little bit more structure and a little bit more tactical nous than what they saw under Slaven Bilic which I don’t think is his strong point.

“I think he’s a man manager and is one that I’m sure is great to play for but I’m not sure that tactical flexibility and tactical awareness is probably his strongest point and I think Chris Wilder will bring that.”

The Verdict

Watford’s supporters will be hoping that this latest managerial change will yield success in the closing stages of the season.

While Wilder was unable to transform Middlesbrough’s fortunes during his time at the club, he did previously guide the Blades to the Premier League by predominantly deploying the 3-5-2 formation in the Championship.

Having opted to utilise three centre-backs in his first game in charge of Watford, it would not be at all surprising if sticks with this system for the remainder of the campaign.

By securing a convincing victory over Birmingham this evening, the Hornets could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage during the final 9 league games of the regular campaign.

