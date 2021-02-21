‘Literally offers nothing at all’ – Many Millwall fans react to 27-year-old’s performance against Wycobmbe

Millwall missed a great opportunity to move even closer to the top-six following a stalemate with the Championship’s bottom side Wycombe on Saturday.

Having looked like a relegation battle could be on the cards last month, Gary Rowett’s team have turned their campaign around with an eight-match unbeaten run in the league.

But the Lions were unable to register a fourth straight victory against the Adams Park outfit – with Mahlon Romeo and Jed Wallace’s first-half efforts Millwall’s only genuine openings in the game.

Did these 15 former Millwall players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Liam Feeney Higher Lower

Following sixth-placed Bournemouth’s defeat at Queens Park Rangers, the draw actually moved Millwall one point closer to the top-six, but they’re still seven points behind the Cherries.

There were several below-par performances from Rowett’s team, although the Lions faithful were left far from happy with one player in particular in Ryan Woods.

Woods, on a season-long loan from Stoke City, has been a regular in the side under Rowett, but it would appear that some Millwall fans are struggling to see what the midfielder brings to the team.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his display against Wycombe:

Ryan Woods has done nothing in this game. Please don’t sign him in the summer. #millwall — Neil Fissler (@neilfissler) February 20, 2021

He’s undroppable in Rowett’s eyes so expect a permanent signing — kyle (@KyleR_1889) February 21, 2021

Ryan Woods should not be a deep player. He can't tackle, he can't win headers, he needs to be more advanced! — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) February 20, 2021

Ryan Woods and Mahlon Romeo are genuinely tragic footballers, I’d quite happily never see them in a Millwall shirt again. — Alfie (@alfieirving) February 17, 2021

Nah Woods can go. In the last two minutes, he’s a) just run away from a player when he needed to put in a challenge and stop the attack and b) put a last minute free kick right into the keepers gloves. Literally offers nothing at all #Millwall — Jack Clarke (@jack_clarke) February 20, 2021

Yea gotta say I’ve come round to this way of thinking now,he offers the team nothing except maybe some calmness,he does not protect the back four at all — Danny Stroud (@speeddemon8021) February 20, 2021

I’m not one of the ‘Woods should be dropped’ lot but think he does need to be contributing more. No doubt he’s talented but he seems a bit of a luxury player most weeks and we’re not the sort to have one of those. Needs a decent game today IMO #Millwall — Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) February 20, 2021