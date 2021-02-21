Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Literally offers nothing at all’ – Many Millwall fans react to 27-year-old’s performance against Wycobmbe

Published

7 mins ago

on

Millwall missed a great opportunity to move even closer to the top-six following a stalemate with the Championship’s bottom side Wycombe on Saturday.

Having looked like a relegation battle could be on the cards last month, Gary Rowett’s team have turned their campaign around with an eight-match unbeaten run in the league.

But the Lions were unable to register a fourth straight victory against the Adams Park outfit – with Mahlon Romeo and Jed Wallace’s first-half efforts Millwall’s only genuine openings in the game.

Did these 15 former Millwall players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15

Liam Feeney

Following sixth-placed Bournemouth’s defeat at Queens Park Rangers, the draw actually moved Millwall one point closer to the top-six, but they’re still seven points behind the Cherries.

There were several below-par performances from Rowett’s team, although the Lions faithful were left far from happy with one player in particular in Ryan Woods.

Woods, on a season-long loan from Stoke City, has been a regular in the side under Rowett, but it would appear that some Millwall fans are struggling to see what the midfielder brings to the team.

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter to his display against Wycombe:


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Literally offers nothing at all’ – Many Millwall fans react to 27-year-old’s performance against Wycobmbe

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: