The 2021/22 campaign ending in rather disappointing style for Swindon Town.

Ultimately, the club missed out on promotion from League Two after defeat in the play-off semi-finals, and will now be looking to go one better in the coming campaign.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes to find out just how much you actually know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions on a variety of Swindon Town related topics, but how many can you get correct?

Literally 99% of Swindon Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz - Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Swindon Town formed? 1879 1882 1885 1888