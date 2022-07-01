Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Literally 99% of Swindon Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

Published

1 hour ago

on

The 2021/22 campaign ending in rather disappointing style for Swindon Town.

Ultimately, the club missed out on promotion from League Two after defeat in the play-off semi-finals, and will now be looking to go one better in the coming campaign.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes to find out just how much you actually know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions on a variety of Swindon Town related topics, but how many can you get correct?

Literally 99% of Swindon Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz - Can you?

1 of 28

In what year were Swindon Town formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Literally 99% of Swindon Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: