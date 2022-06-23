Literally 99% of Swansea City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Swans quiz – Can you?

Swansea City will be looking to push forward as a club in the Championship when the new campaign gets underway in July.

Ahead of the upcoming term, the Jacks have managed to bolster their squad by making two signings during the current transfer window.

Nathan Wood has joined the club on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough while Harry Darling is also set to represent Swansea next season after sealing a switch from Milton Keynes Dons.

1 of 28 Who is Swansea City's current head coach? Russell Martin Steve Cooper Brendan Rodgers Alex Neil