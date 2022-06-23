Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Literally 99% of Sheffield United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Blades quiz – Can you?

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United will be hoping to go one step further in their Championship progress this season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side fell just short of gaining promotion last campaign, losing on penalties in the play-off semi finals against Nottingham Forest.

The next term will kick off on August 1 with an away trip to recently relegated Watford.

Pre-season preparations will begin, with the Blades targeting a bright start to the new campaign.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz… 

Literally 99% of Sheffield United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Blades quiz - Can you?

1 of 28

Who is the current Sheffield United manager?


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Literally 99% of Sheffield United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Blades quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: