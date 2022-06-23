Literally 99% of Sheffield United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Blades quiz – Can you?

Sheffield United will be hoping to go one step further in their Championship progress this season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side fell just short of gaining promotion last campaign, losing on penalties in the play-off semi finals against Nottingham Forest.

The next term will kick off on August 1 with an away trip to recently relegated Watford.

Pre-season preparations will begin, with the Blades targeting a bright start to the new campaign.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

