Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Plymouth Argyle

Literally 99% of Plymouth Argyle supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Plymouth Argyle will be targeting a successful campaign during the 2022/23 season.

Having missed out on promotion from League One last season, the club will be looking to go one better next time round, as they target a return to the Championship.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions about a variety of topics related to Plymouth Argyle, but how many can you get correct?

Literally 99% of Plymouth Argyle supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz - Can you?

1 of 28

In what year were Plymouth formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Literally 99% of Plymouth Argyle supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: