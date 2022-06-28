Looking to strengthen ahead of the new League One campaign, Karl Robinson will be hoping that his Oxford United side can compete at the top end of the division when the 2022/23 campaign gets underway.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer pans out for the U’s, and how they begin the new season, here, we have devised a 28-question quiz that tests your knowledge of all things Oxford United Football Club.

Can you score 100%? Let us know what you score by tagging us on social media, @FootballLeagueW

Literally 99% of Oxford United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year was Oxford United founded? 1878 1883 1888 1893