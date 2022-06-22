Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Literally 99% of Huddersfield Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Terriers quiz – Can you?

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to recover from their play-off final defeat quickly and sustain another promotion push during the 2022/23 campaign.

With Levi Colwill gone though, it will be a tough ask for Carlos Corberan’s men to remain as solid as the back as they were during last season.

Whilst Corberan continues to build his squad for the upcoming term, we are quizzing you on your knowledge of the club, right from when they were founded up until the present day.

Do you think you can get all 28 questions correct though? Give it a go and see how well you do!

Literally 99% of Huddersfield Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Terriers quiz – Can you?

1 of 28

When was the club formed?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Literally 99% of Huddersfield Town supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Terriers quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: