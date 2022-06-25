Literally 99% of Derby County supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

Derby County had a tough job from the offset last season as they started the campaign with a points deduction.

Despite their best efforts, the Rams were not able to overcome this and as a result suffered relegation to League One.

The club now sit in a very uncertain position as they await a possible takeover.

Chris Kirchner looked as though he was going to save the club but after pulling out at the last minute, the club are now in search of a new owner.

With players’ contracts expiring at the end of this month, things are getting nervy at Pride Park but fans are still hoping a takeover can go through in time allowing them to be able to compete next season.

