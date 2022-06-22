The 2021/22 Championship season was a fantastic time to be a Coventry City supporter.

They may have fallen short of the play-offs but they were battling for a top six place for an extended period and fans have plenty to be proud of.

They’ll be hoping to take another step forward next term as they continue to establish themselves in the second tier.

Our quiz today is one that literally 99% of Coventry City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Sky Blues quiz – Can you?

Literally 99% of Coventry City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Sky Blues quiz - Can you?

1 of 28 1. When was the club formed? 1863 1883 1903 1923