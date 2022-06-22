Cardiff City have made an electric start to the transfer window with Steve Morison certainly shaking up his squad early into the summer.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the summer transfer window plays out, and how they begin the new Championship campaign, here, we have devised a 28 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Cardiff City Football Club.

Can you manage to score full marks on this quiz?

Literally 99% of Cardiff City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Bluebirds quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year was the club first formed? 1877 1888 1899 1910