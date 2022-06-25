Literally 99% of Blackburn Rovers fans should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping for to further their success during the 2022/23 season.

Rovers showed plenty of promise as they pushed for a Championship play-off place for much of the 2021/22 campaign, and they will no doubt be looking to go one better in the pursuit of promotion next time around.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions about a variety of topics related to Blackburn Rovers, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 28 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1880 1895 1900