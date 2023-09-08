Highlights Birmingham's upward trajectory under Eustace makes it an exciting opportunity to potentially challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The future of John Eustace at Birmingham City has received a lot of attention during the September international break.

The impressive coach has earned a lot of plaudits for the work he has done since taking the reins at St. Andrew’s just over a year ago.

He led the team to a 17th place finish in the Championship last season, above many people’s expectations for the club.

Birmingham have started the new term impressively, winning three and drawing two of their opening five games.

This has put the Blues fourth in the table ahead of the break.

However, it has been reported that Scottish giants Rangers have identified Eustace as a potential replacement for Michael Beale should they opt to dismiss him from the managerial position at Ibrox.

Here we look at three reasons why Eustace should commit his future to Birmingham by turning down any possible approach from Rangers…

1 Birmingham’s upward trajectory

Birmingham have not played in the Premier League in over a decade, last featuring in the top flight in 2011.

The Blues have remained in the Championship ever since, but their position in the division has been precarious at times.

However, things are starting to look up at St. Andrew’s under new ownership and the stewardship of Eustace.

The 43-year-old is building an exciting team that could challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season, or maybe next.

The chance to mix it up in the top flight is alluring and would be a more rewarding experience than taking over at Glasgow.

2 Hotbed of young talent

Birmingham have produced a number of exciting, talented, young prospects in recent years.

While the likes of Jude and Jobe Bellingham have departed the club, there are still the likes of George Hall and Jordan James in the first team squad.

Working with talents with this much potential is quite an exciting opportunity and one that could be the making of Eustace’s coaching career.

Birmingham may have an older than average squad at the moment, but there are a number of promising young players coming through that could lay the foundation of the future of the team, which is an exciting prospect for any coach to work with.

3 Poisoned chalice of Rangers

Beale is not even a year in charge at Rangers and there are already questions over his future.

The pressure that managers have to deal with at the Scottish club are quite high and could prove to be more hassle than they’re worth.

Expectations are so high at Rangers that failing to win the league title off Celtic could be enough to end your time in charge of the team.

While the opportunity to manage in European competition is quite exciting, it could easily be a short-lived reign that damages a reputation.

Beale went to Rangers off the back of an impressive few months at QPR, but he has not been able to make the transition from the Championship to the Premiership, which acts as a warning sign to Eustace that the grass isn’t always greener.