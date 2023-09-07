Birmingham City have made a really promising start to the new Championship season.

The Blues are unbeaten after five games and sit fourth in the table having earned 11 points from a possible 15.

However, one problem with this exciting new form is that manager John Eustace is starting to attract unwanted attention.

The 43-year-old has been linked with potentially taking over from Michael Beale at Rangers, should the Scottish giants opt for a change in coach.

What are the pros and cons to Wayne Rooney becoming Birmingham City manager?

Wayne Rooney has emerged as a front-runner to potentially replace Eustace should he make the switch to Ibrox.

Here we look at what the pros and cons would be if the former England striker took the reins of the first team squad…

Pro: Spell at Derby County

Rooney has experience of the Championship having managed Derby County for almost two years.

The 37-year-old helped the team miraculously remain in the division before eventually succumbing to relegation in 2022.

Despite suffering the drop, Rooney earned a lot of credit for the work he achieved at Pride Park given the financial difficulties that he faced behind the scenes.

This experience should give him a solid platform to build on if he were to join any Championship side in his next role.

Pro: Promotion of youth

During his time at Derby, Rooney was very keen to promote young players to the first team squad.

He handed debuts to several underage players, such as Malcolm Ebiowei, Festy Ebosele and Luke Plange, which would fit in nicely with what Birmingham are trying to build.

The Blues have a great academy system that has produced some excellent talents in recent years, including the likes of George Hall and Jordan James.

So in that context, Rooney would be a smart appointment if a replacement to Eustace is needed.

Con: Downgrade on Eustace

John Eustace

However, losing Eustace would ultimately be a huge blow to Birmingham.

The manager has proven a shrewd appointment, with his style of football garnering results and praise during his year or so in charge at St. Andrew’s.

Eustace is a highly regarded coach, and it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a job the size of Rangers.

It would be a great opportunity to manage the Premiership giants, which could make it too difficult to turn down.

Replacing him with anyone won’t be easy, which will put immediate pressure on Rooney given how well liked Eustace is among the supporters.

Con: Record in the US

Rooney has gone back to the US with his former club DC United since departing Derby in 2022.

His record in MLS has been far from spectacular, with the team currently sitting ninth in the table.

The club has won nine and lost 12 of its 27 games so far this campaign, and are in danger of not making the play-offs.

DC United finished last in the Eastern Conference table last year, although Rooney only took charge in the final few weeks of the campaign.

While he has improved the team’s results over the last year, it is still far from inspiring and could be a warning sign to Birmingham to look elsewhere.