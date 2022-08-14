Lions make move for striker and fresh contract for youngster: All the latest Millwall news + transfer updates

Millwall will be going into their next game with Swansea City in midweek on a high after coming from two goals behind to beat Coventry City on Saturday.

That victory took the Lions to fourth in the Championship table, allowing them to build on a positive start with two wins from their opening three games in the second tier.

Manager Gary Rowett will be pleased with how his team have started the season, but will be calling on his team to be more resolute having conceded some sloppy goals, taking their conceded tally to four so far.

The hardest Millwall quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Who did Millwall start this season against? Sheffield United Stoke City Sunderland Southampton

That being said, going forward the Lions have been sharp, meaning the departure of star man Jed Wallace hasn’t been felt.

The club’s new recruits who have featured so far are settling in and a high pressing style of play has been adopted.

That being said, away from things on the pitch it has still been a busy week for Rowett’s side, so here’s a look all the latest news from The Den.

Blackpool forward on Millwall radar

It was reported on Tuesday that Millwall were tracking Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery and were in ‘advanced’ talks to sign the Northern Ireland international.

It lead to Rowett commenting on the rejected bids, saying he was surprised at the offers being turned down after supposedly being encouraged to make an approach for the Northern Ireland international, per News at Den.

Lavery would offer something entirely different for the Millwall frontline as a pacey striker and could potentially form a partnership with Benik Afobe or Tom Bradshaw.

Striker arrives from Germany

Lavery isn’t the only striker that has been on the club’s radar as Millwall bolstered their frontline this week, with German frontman Andreas Voglsammer joining on a deal that will see him stay at The Den until the end of the current season.

The 30-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in his home nation, so this will see him test himself in a different country for the first time.

Voglsammer arrives on a free from Union Berlin in search of more minutes after falling down the pecking order in the German capital.

There is an option to extend Voglsammer’s deal by a further 12 months should the forward hit form.

Promising forward signs new deal

Millwall moved to secure Tyler Burey to a new contract earlier this week after breaking into the first-team at the back end of the 2021-22 Championship season.

Last season, Burey managed 15 games in the Championship for the club with six starts included in that and bagged two goals along the way.

Now, the player has signed a fresh deal with the club – and he’ll be looking to get even more minutes and even more goals for his team.

Speaking about his new deal, Burey told club media: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract, I’ve worked hard for it. I want to keep pushing on now.

“The manager is definitely trying to build something here, you can see that with the players who have signed long-term deals over the summer.”

Burey celebrated his new deal by playing a key role in their win over Coventry on Saturday, coming on as a substitute for Mason Bennett early in the first half.