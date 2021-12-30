Links to 26-year-old, duo on Watford’s radar: The latest Huddersfield Town transfer talking points

Huddersfield Town continue to motor on in the Sky Bet Championship under Carlos Corberan and will be hoping to finish 2021 strongly when they take on Nottingham Forest.

Just around the corner, though, is the January transfer window and an important month for the Terriers.

Corberan’s focus will be on maintaining a promising start to the season that’s seen Huddersfield emerge as surprise play-off contenders.

The Spaniard will know that a couple of deals in January will help him do just that.

With that in mind, we take a look at a couple of pieces of speculation floating around at the moment:

Freddy Gondola

Just before Christmas, Huddersfield were credited as holding an interest in Gondola.

Football Insider reported how Corberan’s side were looking at the Deportivo Tachira forward heading into the January transfer window.

Whether or not Huddersfield move on such a left-field link remains to be seen.

Both QPR and West Brom were also linked with the 26-year-old.

Levi Colwill

Colwill is enjoying a really good loan with Huddersfield from Chelsea.

The teenage centre-back had no senior experience before this loan move but, on the whole, he’s been a revelation under Corberan.

The Athletic have noted how he’s on Watford’s radar at this moment in time.

January, though, doesn’t feel like a month that’s going to see much change in the way of the Chelsea loanee.

Chelsea are happy with how he’s developing, with Colwill playing regularly at a competitive level.

Sorba Thomas

Thomas was Town’s hero on Boxing Day, scoring twice in a 3-2 win over Blackpool.

According to the Daily Mail, Watford are also said to be tracking the Welsh wing-back.

Alongside three goals, the 22-year-old has chipped in with eight assists this season and has been lethal from set-pieces.

You’d imagine that given how Huddersfield have handled Thomas’ development over 2021 since he signed from Boreham Wood, he’d be committed to giving them something in return.

Regardless, it’s maybe one to keep an eye on over January.

Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Beaten Swansea City at the John Smith's Stadium? Yes No