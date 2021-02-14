Links drawn between Sunderland duo and Tottenham pair following heavy win

Sunderland duo Charlie Wyke and Aiden McGeady have drawn links to Tottenham forwards Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son after they matched their feat of one player providing four assists for a teammate in a single game.

The Black Cats beat promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers 4-1 yesterday with Wyke scoring all four goals. All four were headers with McGeady providing the cross for every single one.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, former Black Cats striker Darren Bent drew links between Wyke and McGeady and the Spurs duo, who were the last pair to achieve the feat in English football.

He said: “Kane and Son (did the same) against Southampton. Son scores four, Kane four assists but not four headers.”

Bent added: “Absolutely superb again today. Wyke, great headers. McGeady, it’s his quality. When he puts it into the box, he never overhits it or underhits it. It’s always right on the money.

“Again, it was superb today. When you’ve got that sort of link up with a player in your team and you know they’re going to find you with quality, it makes a big difference. He’s certainly benefiting from that.”

The result helped the Black Cats move into the top six, while Wyke now has 17 goals for the season and McGeady has eight assists.

The 34-year-old winger was out of favour under Phil Parkinson but has been brought in from the cold to great effect by Lee Johnson, who took charge in December.

The Verdict

It was a dominant display from Wyke and McGeady yesterday and Sunderland fans will no doubt love to hear the links drawn between them and the Spurs pair.

Obviously, achieving the same feat as Kane and Son doesn’t make the Black Cats duo on their level but it does show the understanding they’re building.

That’s fantastic news for Sunderland and could be the key to their promotion hopes.