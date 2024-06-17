Frank Lampard is the latest name to emerge as a potential candidate to take over as the new Sunderland AFC head coach.

However, despite becoming the favourite among bookmakers, The Northern Echo have reported that he is not under consideration for the role.

The Black Cats have struggled to find a successor for Michael Beale, who departed the role back in February.

Mike Dodds oversaw the end of the campaign on an interim basis, with the club finishing 16th in the Championship.

But the Wearside outfit will be hoping to appoint somebody to the role on a permanent basis in time for pre-season in the next couple of weeks.

Michael Beale's Sunderland record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 12 4 2 6 33.33

Carlton Palmer makes Frank Lampard claim amid Sunderland pursuit

Carlton Palmer believes that Frank Lampard wouldn’t have been a good fit for the Sunderland position anyway.

He has insisted that the terms with which the Black Cats are approaching coaches will put off prospective candidates, which could cost them key players this summer.

“Sunderland have been linked with every man and his dog for their vacant manager’s job,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Like I’ve said before, I’m repeating myself week in and week out.

“It must be very worrying for supporters that still, to this day, that they haven’t been able to secure the services of a head coach.

“Frank Lampard will obviously be desperate to get back into the game, but he won’t want to get in under the terms that Sunderland want the head coach to work under; not being able to bring your own staff, not being able to sign the players you want to sign.

“It’s alright having a mantra that you want to sign and develop young players, but also for a manager, you want to be successful - it’s getting that balance.

“Tony Mowbray I believe got that balance and got close to getting them promoted to the Premier League, and they fired Tony Mowbray.

“Frank is desperate to get in work, but I can’t imagine Frank working under those circumstances.

“It’s a fantastic football club, Sunderland, it’s well supported, it’s got good young players, and I’m telling you now they’re in danger of losing their players.

“They’ve got players under contract for two or three years, but they’re in danger of losing their players in the summer, because they certainly won’t be renewing their contracts until they know who the head coach is going to be and if they’re going to be able to work with that said head coach.”

Sunderland's head coach search is not a good look for Black Cats

Will Still and Danny Rohl were both reportedly of interest to Sunderland earlier this summer, but neither panned out.

The ex-Reims manager opted instead to remain in France by taking over Lens, while the German committed his future to Sheffield Wednesday by signing a new deal.

The first team squad will be returning for pre-season soon, but no appointment looks close.

QPR’s Martí Cifuentes has also been linked to the role, but it remains to be seen whether he can be convinced to switch Loftus Road for the Stadium of Light.

The season ended well over a month ago and the Wearsiders are still no closer to finding its replacement for Beale, who was sacked four months ago.

There is taking your time and then there is whatever Sunderland wants to call whatever they are doing right now, and for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus it is not a good look at all.

The club cannot get to the start of pre-season without appointing a new head coach, as it’s enough of an embarrassing situation for the Black Cats as it is.

While they shouldn’t rush into appointing just anybody, they’ve also had enough time to find the right candidate for the role by now, with the four month point about to be reached.