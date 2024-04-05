Cardiff City will not be happy about the current situation surrounding Erol Bulut.

The manager signed with the South Wales club in the summer, signing a one-year contract with the Bluebirds after they narrowly avoided relegation down to League One.

He impressed at the start of the season, rising into the top six with some big wins over teams like Swansea City and Huddersfield Town. However, they quickly dropped down the league after a bad run of form, losing any hope of promotion up to the Premier League.

The Turkish manager even threatened to quit the club in January, owing to a slow start in the January transfer window.

While the club produced a flurry of signings at the end of the window, the manager was not happy with the lack of money being spent on targets like Kieffer Moore.

With just six matches left this season, Bulut has not been offered a new contract by Cardiff, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

Siopis says it's important the players know about the manager's future

One Cardiff midfielder has urged the club to resolve the unrest surrounding the manager's future.

Following the club's 2-1 victory over Coventry City, Greek midfielder Manolis Siopis spoke about the importance of knowing Bulut's future at the club.

He noted that the players need to know if Bulut will be in charge past this season, so they can make plans for the next season. Siopis claimed that he wants Bulut to remain in charge, although questions why the owner has not offered him a new contract with only six games left of the season.

He said via the BBC: "He is the guy who brought me to this club and this country, it's important [he stays].If you ask me my opinion, we must know if he is staying or not because they must make plans for next year. We have just one month [left]. I want him to stay, of course.

"This is a question you must ask the owner, but we must know. We will see."

The team has suffered with his future uncertain at the club

With the uncertainty surrounding his future, Cardiff's form has suffered.

They have won just seven matches since Christmas, which included a devastating loss to rivals Swansea in the last South Wales derby of the season.

His statement where he implied he would quit happened in January.

However, the club's poor run of form started in November, when the length of his contract was not even thought about. While the issue of instability could have been solved by offering a new deal to the manager, it may not be the right call.

While it is important for the players to know where they stand next season, the decision as to whether to keep Bulut or not in charge is a difficult one.

The Turkish manager showed early promise at the club, and briefly had the club challenging for a place in the play-offs.

However, a disappointing run of form followed by a frustrating transfer window saw the team tumble down the table, with a mid-table finish the best the Bluebirds could hope for before the end of the campaign.

Erol Bulut performance as Cardiff City manager in the Championship Games Wins Losses Draws Goals For Goals Against 40 17 18 5 45 54

Bulut's poor tactical awareness, lack of consistent style of play and struggle to get the most of his goalscorers are all a black mark against the manager.

Cardiff are among the lowest-scoring sides in the division, with no team in the top 16 scoring fewer goals than the Bluebirds.

While you can put that down to the instability at the club surrounding his future, the issues reared their heads long before talk of a contract renewal came up.

It is a factor, but many other sides have thrived with their manager on a short-term deal.

Bulut may just not be the man for Cardiff, which is why Tan is so reluctant to offer him a new contract at the end of the season.