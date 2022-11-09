Lingard, Colback: All the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Spurs

EFL Cup action takes centre stage this evening as Nottingham Forest go up against Tottenham Hotspur in the third round.

It’s a chance for the men from the City Ground to have a bit of a reprieve from their return to the Premier League this season, with them naturally finding the going tough after so many years away.

They’re currently bottom of the table but have not been cut adrift and have shown what they can do on their day, with them beating Liverpool a couple of weeks ago.

They’ll be looking for a similar performance this evening against Spurs, then, and here we’re looking at some of the team news going into the clash for the Reds.

Several players remain out of contention including Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Giulian Biancone, Jack Colback and Moussa Niakhate.

We could see Steve Cooper look to make a fair few changes to his side, meanwhile, giving an opportunity for some to get minutes and for some to come back into the team.

Forest drew with Brentford at the weekend and with one more game to go in the league before the World Cup, Cooper needs to decide how many changes he needs to make to ensure some players stay fresh and others stay sharp.

Jesse Lingard, Renan Lodi, Willy Boly, Joe Worrall, Wayne Hennessey and Orel Mangala could all feature, whilst Sam Surridge and Taiwo Awoniyi may form the attack depending on how Cooper wants to play it.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how much priority Forest give a cup run at this stage as well.

Whilst it’s always nice to go far in competition, they have the fight to stay in the Premier League on their agenda and they can’t do anything that could jeopardise that.

With the World Cup coming up, though, some of their players will be getting a rest in a few days from now, and that may sway Cooper to name a strong side both here and then in the final league game before the break against Crystal Palace.