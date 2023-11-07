Highlights Grimsby Town are in a precarious position in League Two, with just a four-point gap above the relegation zone and a winless streak since October.

Former manager Paul Hurst was sacked after the team's fourth consecutive loss, a 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

The potential appointment of David Healy as the new manager raises questions about his experience with relegation battles and whether he is the right fit for Grimsby. Other safer options, like Neil Harris, may be worth considering.

Grimsby Town are 21st in League Two and are just four points clear of the drop zone having not won a game since October 3rd.

The Mariners sacked former boss Paul Hurst on October 28th following a 1-0 loss to lowly Doncaster Rovers.

The defeat to Doncaster was Grimsby's fourth consecutive loss hence why it spelled the end of Hurst's tenure at the club.

Last season was the Mariners' first season back in the Football League and one in which the club finished 11th in League Two.

Impressively Grimsby also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals following a fifth round victory over then Premier League side Southampton.

The Mariners are clearly capable of hitting loftier heights than the uninspiring form they have produced this campaign.

Perhaps the appointment of a new manager could bring the good times back to Blundell Park.

Football Insider correspondent Pete O'Rourke revealed who this new manager may be in an X post: "Linfield boss and former Northern Ireland international David Healy is in the frame for the vacant manager's job at Grimsby Town."

David Healy's managerial career so far

The only club Healy has managed is Linfield of the Northern Ireland Premiership.

However, he has been at the helm there since 2015 so he has almost a decade's worth of managerial experience.

In his time at Linfield, Healy has won plenty of trophies.

Under his guidance, the Blues have won four Premiership titles with their most recent triumph in the competition coming in 2022.

They are also the reigning champions of Northern Ireland's League Cup which Healy also won with the club in 2019.

Alongside this, the former Northern Ireland international player also guided the club to Irish Cup victories in 2021 and 2017.

Healy has been at the helm during a golden period in Linfield's illustrious history.

The Blues are currently on course for yet another Premiership title.

Could Healy be the right manager for Grimsby?

Healy's achievements provide us with clear evidence that he has the ability to instill a winning culture at a football club.

However, he has never finished lower than fourth in the league during his time at Linfield.

Therefore he is totally unfamiliar in a managerial sense with the relegation battle the Mariners find themselves in.

Healy's managerial career does not conclusively suggest he has the ability to keep the side in the football league.

Not least because of the differences between Northern Irish and English domestic football.

Perhaps the Mariners would be better off appointing a manager who has managed in the EFL before.

Relegation to the National League would be disastrous for Grimsby Town who did very well to bounce straight back from the fifth tier in their 2021/22 relegation campaign.

The National League becomes a tougher division year by year so the Mariners may not be able to bounce straight back to the Football League once again.

There are safer names available on the managerial market than that of David Healy.

There are some notable former Football League managers without a job such as Neil Harris.