Leicester City looked certain for promotion at the beginning of the season, although recent form has seen them struggle to keep their place on the top of the Championship.

Having spent the majority of the campaign on top of the table, the Foxes recently fell to second place in the league.

They currently sit behind Leeds United, who have been battling against Ipswich Town and Southampton all season for a spot in the top two.

With just nine games left in the season, they have time to turn things around but will need to be quick about it.

Another season in the Championship is a real possibility, and one that terrifies one of the club's biggest legends.

Gary Lineker is "terrified" with Leicester right now

One man who is not confident about the Foxes' future is former player and fan Gary Lineker.

The former England striker famously appeared in his underwear on Match of the Day after Leicester won the Premier League, but his celebrations have become much more muted in this current campaign.

When asked by Alan Shearer if he was nervous, on "The Rest is Football" podcast, Lineker revealed that he "terrified" of missing out on the FA Cup Trophy and winning promotion back to the Premier League.

“Edgy. I said I would take an FA Cup win and not promotion. A trophy over getting back in the Premier League, because next season we would win a load more games. Now I’m terrified we will get neither.”

The Foxes recently lost 4-2 in the FA Cup against Chelsea. The fell in the quarter-finals, and the win would have afforded them their first trip to Wembley since 2021, when they won the FA Cup for the first time in their history. That match was also against Chelsea, but ended in a 1-0 win for Leicester.

Leicester will have to get back into form to avoid the play-offs

Lineker's worries are not unfounded.

Things have gone downhill for the Foxes in recent weeks, and something needs to change before they miss out on automatic promotion entirely.

Despite leading the league nearly the entire season, they recently dropped down to second place in the league. This wasn't just after a one-off result, however.

The club have only won six league matches since the start of the year, with four of their seven league this season defeats coming during this run.

It has seen their lead, which seemed insurmountable at one stage, being cut and ultimately obliterated by Leeds, who have taken the top spot.

The Whites' victory over Millwall put them above Leicester, following the Foxes 2-2 with Hull City seeing them drop even more points. They sit below Leeds on goal difference, although it is Ipswich's form which is equally worrying.

Ipswich have won five of their last six matches, and are in fantastic form as they look to overtake Leicester into the second automatic promotion spot.

Leicester won't be playing either of the teams again before the campaign ceases, so they will need to make up the points by beating the other teams in the league. They will need to better Ipswich's results if they want to stay above the Tractor Boys, although that seems unlikely given their current run of form.

Given that they were 13 points ahead of Leeds at Christmas, the turnaround has been either miraculous or catastrophic, depending on which club you are referring to.

With just one point separating Ipswich and the top two, it looks like a race to the finish for an automatic promotion spot. Enzo Maresca's side will need to sort out their defence if they want to achieve promotion, with the club conceding nine goals in their last five matches.

With tough matches against promotion chasers like Southampton and Norwich City coming up, Lineker is right to be worried about the club's future over the next nine matches.