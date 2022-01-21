Lindsay starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Ryan Lowe was probably preparing to lose his unbeaten league start as Preston North End manager in midweek as he found his side two goals and a man down against Sheffield United at Deepdale.

But the most miraculous of recoveries saw the Lilywhites escape Deepdale with a point despite having a man less than the Blades for over 50 minutes of the match.

Alan Browne started the comeback with 19 minutes to go and just before stoppage time struck, Emil Riis was on hand to turn Ched Evans’ cross home to send Deepdale into a frenzy.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Paul Gallagher Yes No

That means it’s eight points from a possible 12 for Lowe with his next assignment coming against the inconsistent Swansea City in South Wales – let’s see how North End could line-up at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Lowe will be forced into making a change to face the Swans thanks to Andrew Hughes’ first half red card against United on Tuesday night.

It was a contentious decision but PNE have decided not to appeal it and that means someone will have to come into the back three.

When North End played Cardiff City in the FA Cup nearly two weeks ago it was Greg Cunningham who played on the left side of the trio, but with Josh Earl still injured and the ex-Bluebirds man featuring very well at wing-back in midweek, this could open up an opportunity for Liam Lindsay.

The Scot hasn’t been seen since a 1-0 loss over Blackburn Rovers at the start of December but has been on the bench for all of Lowe’s matches in charge and this could be his opportunity, with Cunningham slotting in at left-wing-back and tom Barkhuizen moving to the right at the expense of Brad Potts.

Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson will likely stay in midfield, with the latter two linking up for North End’s first goal against the Blades, whilst up-front Scott Sinclair did nothing to convince that he should be starting matches or be offered a new deal at the end of the season.

Transfer links to Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer have intensified but with that not sealed just yet, a fantastic cameo by Ched Evans against his former club means he will surely line-up next to the 13-goal Emil Riis on Saturday.