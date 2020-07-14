‘Lincoln’s new Virgil van Dijk’ – Many Lincoln City fans left excited by completed transfer deal

Lincoln City have completed the signing of defender Lewis Montsma on a free transfer, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the LNER Stadium, following his release by FC Dordrecht upon the expiry of his contract.

The Dutch centre-half made 48 appearances during his time at Dordrecht, making 23 appearances in the Dutch second division in 2019/20.

Montsma has also endured spells in Holland with the likes of Heerenveen and Cambuur, and now makes the move over to England for the first time in his career.

Michael Appleton will be keen to bolster his side’s defensive options this summer, following the recent departures of Jason Shackell and Michael Bostwick.

Shackell and Bostwick were two really experienced leaders for the Imps, but Appleton has brought Montsma in for fresh competition, and to add to his ball-playing, possession-based style of football.

The Imps finished 16th in League One in 2019/20, and they will be hoping to improve and push for the play-offs under Appleton, who has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for Bristol City.

Here, we take a look at Lincoln fans’ reactions to this rather exciting addition…

Best Dutch defender in England won’t tell you again — alistair 🍎 (@LincolnCity1884) July 14, 2020

@Grriceyy Lincoln’s new Virgil Van Dijk — Rhys Jenkins (@Rhys_Jenkins17) July 14, 2020

‘The Dutch are in the club’ #business — James Maplethorpe (@Ironside84) July 14, 2020

Seeing his highlights & I like him already 💪🏻⚽️😍 — Jordan (@j_coey7) July 14, 2020

Virgil van montsma 💪🏻 — Big Neil from Sheffield 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WarnocksAWanker) July 14, 2020

Come outside @VirgilvDijk we just wanna talk https://t.co/yJu5UrFl4V — Liam Knight (@LiamKni00) July 14, 2020