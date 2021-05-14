Lincoln’s Liam Bridcutt makes Brennan Johnson prediction as Nottingham Forest man shines

Liam Bridcutt was always aware of Brennan Johnson’s talent after the pair crossed paths at Nottingham Forest, but says the latter’s personality off the pitch made him even more of an attractive summer signing for Lincoln City.

Johnson made his debut for Forest under Sabri Lamouchi last season, making eight appearances across all competitions for the Reds in what was his breakthrough year in the first-team.

In September, Forest made the decision to send Johnson out on loan, with Lincoln City among the sides vying for his signature for the season.

Since moving to the LNER Stadium, the 19-year-old has played an influential role in helping Lincoln reach the play-offs after an excellent campaign under the tutelage of Michael Appleton.

One man who already knew of Johnson was Liam Bridcutt, having come across the Wales international during his time at Forest.

“I spent a bit of time with Brennan at Forest,” said Bridcutt, who left the City Ground upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

“I knew he was a talent, I even spoke with the manager before he brought him in and he asked me about him as a person because he wants good people at the club.

“Brennan is certainly one of them.”

Johnson has made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Imps this season, scoring 12 goals and registering plenty of assists in their bid for promotion.

It has certainly been a rewarding campaign for the 19-year-old, who also made his international debut for Wales back in November.

The short-term aim for Johnson is simple – to help Lincoln round off a remarkable campaign with promotion to the Championship.

Regardless of the Imps’ fate this season, Forest manager Chris Hughton will be keen to have the midfielder back at the City Ground for pre-season training, despite links with the likes of Burnley and Brentford recently emerging.

“He’s a talent,” Bridcutt concluded.

“He’s going to go on and play at the highest level, without a doubt.”