Lincoln, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday handed potential transfer boost as West Brom stance emerges

West Brom are keen to send young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths out on loan again next season in order to get more first-team minutes, as reported by The Athletic.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Cheltenham Town, as the club secured the League Two title. The young shot-stopper played an integral role in the club’s eventual promotion, making 44 appearances in all competitions.

Alan Nixon reported that Lincoln remain an interested party for Griffiths last week, but they are expected to face divisional competition.

Nixon also tweeted last month that Portsmouth are keen, whilst Yorkshire Live have indicated that Sheffield Wednesday are in pursuit too.

Griffiths has progressed through the academy in the Midlands and is yet to make a first-team experience. The young goalkeeper is unlikely to be required this season at the Championship club but is certainly not short of potential destinations.

The verdict

Griffiths had an exceptional year with Cheltenham last season – a year where the club conceded a mere 39 goals in the league.

The fact that he impressed so much as a teenage goalkeeper is definitely exciting for West Brom fans, but the club are right in wanting him to gain more experience before he becomes in contention for a starting spot.

For the three clubs, they are all sides who will have promotion ambitions, and the talented shot-stopper is a player who only knows success so far in his first-team career.

Wednesday are seemingly most in need of a goalkeeper, with their pursuit of Bailey Peacock-Farrell suggesting that they are not entirely happy with their current options.

