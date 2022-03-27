Lincoln player offers thoughts on future at club past this season

Lincoln City’s Conor McGrandles says that he has loved his time at the club so far and that he’d be open to staying, but he wants to see the Imps secure their League One status first of all.

It’s been a tough campaign for last year’s play-off finalists, with them unable to replicate the form that saw them go so close to making the Championship at the end of last year.

Indeed, they’ve spent most of the season rather looking over their shoulders instead and, though they are not as at risk of the drop as the sides below them, they will still want to get safe as soon as possible.

For McGrandles, then, that is the only thing worth focusing on at the moment, as he discussed his future with Lincolnshire Live:

“We’ve not spoken about anything because the situation we’ve been in [near the relegation zone]. We’ve just focused on trying to get safe and make sure we’re a League One team next season, so we’ve not really spoken about anything yet.

When asked if he would like to stay, the player said: “I’m open to everything. We just need to see what happens. I’ve loved every second that I’ve been here. We just need to make sure we’re still in League One and then speak about it afterwards.”

The Verdict

It’s probably fair to suggest that McGrandles may weigh up his options if Lincoln did suddenly get relegated but, as things stand, that is still a long shot.

Of course, complacency cannot creep in but there are sides below them that are really limping and so it should just, eventually, be a matter of time before the Imps are safe.

Perhaps then, McGrandles will be able to sort his future.