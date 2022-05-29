Lincoln keen to capitalise on Sunderland player decision

Lincoln City are keen to capitalise on Sunderland‘s decision to release Lee Burge by signing the free agent goalkeeper, according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The 29-year-old has made 65 appearances for the Black Cats since joining from Coventry City in 2019 and started the season as their first choice shot-stopper before slipping down the pecking order behind January arrival Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and academy product Anthony Patterson.

The North East club has confirmed via their retained list that he would be departing when his contract expires this summer but it seems he may be back in League One in 2022/23.

Nixon has reported that Lincoln are keen to capitalise on the Black Cats’ decision concerning Burge and want to sign the free agent keeper.

With West Bromwich Albion loanee Josh Griffiths’ loan spell over, the Imps need to bolster their options between the sticks.

Griffiths was their number one until March when injury forced him out and allowed January 2022 arrival Jordan Wright a chance to stake his claim.

The Verdict

Though he struggled to really cement himself as Sunderland’s first choice, landing Burge as a free agent represents a fantastic bit of business from a Lincoln perspective.

Griffiths has returned to West Brom while Wright staked his claim for the number one jersey in the latter months of the season but the Imps still need cover and competition between the sticks.

Landing Burge could provide them with just that and would offer the 29-year-old a route back to League One, which does look to be his level.

Head coach Mark Kennedy has plenty of work to do on his squad this summer but getting this move done early will give him more time to focus on other areas.