Sincil Bank has become quite the hotbed for talent.

Brennan Johnson, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Liam Cullen, Scott Wharton - the list goes on in terms of players who have plied their trade in east England before going on to succeed at a higher level than the Imps.

Johnson is obviously the highest profile signing of them all. Then a fresh-faced teen at Nottingham Forest having only played eight times for the Reds without scoring a goal, his move to Lincoln under Michael Appleton proved fruitful for all parties.

10 goals in just 40 League One appearances saw the Sincil Bank side reach the play-offs, and with the Welsh speedster scoring against Sunderland in the semi-final first leg, it was enough to haul them over the line to set up a date with Blackpool at Wembley.

Unfortunately, they fell to a Kenny Dougall brace despite going 1-0 up, but Johnson departed as a fan favourite and in with a huge chance of making it at Nottingham Forest. Of course the rest is history - but Forest have another played who could follow in Johnson's footsteps to make his breakthrough at Sincil Bank in Alex Mighten.

Will Alex Mighten get game time at Nottingham Forest?

It's worth remembering that Mighten, born in Hartford, Connecticut in the USA, has already featured for Forest a vast amount of times more than Johnson did at this point in his career.

The England youth international has already featured in 55 Championship games under Steve Cooper and Chris Hughton, and even made his Premier League debut this campaign when coming onto the pitch against Newcastle on the opening day of the season.

It was always going to be hard for Mighten to burst his way past the likes of Johnson and record signing Morgan Gibbs-White, whilst also battling with others such as Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to name but a few.

However, at the age of just 21, he still has time to impress Steve Cooper - although being so far down in the pecking order, a loan would undoubtedly be the best course of action

How did Alex Mighten do at Sheffield Wednesday?

Mighten did go on loan to fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season, and initially set off well at Hillsborough, scoring his first goal against Accrington Stanley in a hard-fought 1-0 win at the WHAM Stadium.

However, with Wednesday paying a significant percentage of his wages and Mighten playing in a not-so-significant percentage of their games, Darren Moore reportedly took the option to cut the deal short.

Mighten did impress for the Owls, and it is likely that the decision to send him back was purely financial given Wednesday's other options out wide.

And that is something that Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy could take advantage of ahead of next season's commencement in August.

Mighten already has League One experience, so coming into the division once more for Lincoln shouldn't be a daunting prospect for him.

Just one more win for Forest - or if Leicester and Leeds fail to win either of their two remaining games in the Premier League - would see them safe in the top-flight. He won't be besting Johnson in Steve Cooper's pecking order any time soon, and Forest could also strengthen in certain areas with the money that survival brings.

With Lincoln helping a plethora of players increase in terms of their ranks and more to come, a temporary move away to see if he can cut the mustard would make total sense - and where better to do so than Sincil Bank.