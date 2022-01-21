Lincoln City closing in on signing of non-league forward

Lincoln City are set to strike a deal for Eastleigh striker Ben House, according to the Daily Mail’s Adrian Kajumba.

The Imps have already signed two forwards this month in Swansea City pair Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker on loan but a third addition – this one a permanent deal – is set to be pushed through.

House currently plies his trade in the National League having been a Spitfires player since 2020 when he departed Championship outfit Reading.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals in 54 league outings for Eastleigh, with four of those coming in 17 matches this season.

Michael Appleton lost loan striker Dan Nlundulu back to Southampton earlier in the month, with the youngster heading directly back out on loan to Cheltenham Town and this looks to be a direct replacement.

House has missed the last four Eastleigh league matches through injury and he looks to have played his last match for the Hampshire club with a switch to Lincolnshire imminent.

The Verdict

This appears to be a bit of a low-risk signing from Lincoln for a player whose contract expires in the summer.

There will likely be a low-ish fee involved and it’s clear that House has a decent pedigree having come through the youth system at Reading – a club who can produce some very talented players.

Will House get much in the way of regular game-time this season though? Two leagues above where he’s been playing is a big jump and he’s got some strong competition with the likes of Whittaker and Cullen also arriving this month.

What Michael Appleton has been lacking is depth though and this signing will bring him just that.