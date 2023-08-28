Highlights Mark Kennedy has done an admirable job in his first season as Lincoln City manager, finishing 11th in League One and keeping the club in the third-tier.

Lincoln City had an average 2022/23 season, with the club finishing 11th in League One. Having said that, Mark Kennedy has done an admirable job of keeping the club in third-tier and this was a good first season that the Irishman can build upon for the 2023/24 season.

The club will be confident of maintaining their League One status under Kennedy’s stewardship if he can manage to have a similar home performance throughout the campaign , as the club only lost two league games at the LNER Stadium.

As Kennedy embarks on his second season as Lincoln manager, it got us thinking here at Football League World about who Lincoln’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Sam Ellis – 37.5%

Sam Ellis comes in as Lincoln’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Ellis was in charge of only one season, taking over in August 1994. The season that he was at the helm, Ellis would guide them to a mid-table finish as Lincoln finished 12th in the old Third Division. Ellis would leave Lincoln as he returned to Bury as assistant manager to Stan Ternent.

Ellis would manage a total of 56 matches, winning 21 of them, giving him a win percentage of 37.5%.

9 Steve Thompson – 37.5%

Steve Thompson took his first steps into management with Lincoln City, retiring from playing football at Lincoln to become their manager.

Thompson was appointed manager in November 1990 to keep the side in the old Fourth Division. Throughout the rest of his tenure, he would keep Lincoln in this division, and for the 1992/93 season, following the restructure of the Football League, he kept the club in the old Third Division. Thompson would resign from the club after Lincoln refused to offer him a contract extension.

Thompson would win 48 out of the 128 games he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 37.5%.

8 Bert Loxley – 38.5%

Bert Loxley joined the club in October 1966 as part of the coaching staff; however, due to an injury crisis, Loxley was forced to come out of retirement and play several games for the Imps in the 1966/67 season.

Loxley would be appointed manager in July 1970 but would only be in charge of a short period as he resigned in March 1971, once again becoming part of the coaching staff at Lincoln.

Loxley would manage 39 games in total for the Imps, winning 15, giving him a win percentage of 38.5%.

7 Michael Appleton – 38.5%

Coming in as Lincoln’s seventh-best manager in terms of win percentage is Michael Appleton.

Appleton was appointed in September 2019 following their promotion to League One. Appleton would keep Lincoln in League One in his first season and build upon this, as in his second season he would guide them to the League One play-offs, yet they would lose the semi-finals. Appleton would then take charge of the 2021/22 season, guiding them to a mid-table finish before leaving the club in June 2022 to join Blackpool.

Appleton would manage a total of 143 games at Lincoln, winning 55, giving him a win percentage of 38.5%.

6 Horace Henshall – 38.6%

Horace Henshall was appointed manager of Lincoln in May 1924. He would manage the club until June 1927.

Henshall would be in charge of the club during a period of huge financial austerity, making his stabilisation of the club in the old Third Division North quite impressive, as it was through his work before he left the club in June 1927 for Notts County that he laid the foundations to get promoted in 1928 from this division.

Henshall was in charge of a total of 132 matches, winning 51 of them, giving him a win percentage of 38.6%.

5 Colin Murphy – 38.7%

Similar to Henshall, Colin Murphy would first take over Lincoln, as they were going through massive financial problems upon his appointment in November 1978.

Murphy would arguably have his best period in management at the club in his first spell as the club secured promotion to the old Third Division in 1981. The 1981/82 season was almost as successful, but due to a late dramatic dip in form, the club would finish sixth and miss out on what looked like a consecutive promotion. He would keep the team in the division for the next three seasons before resigning in May 1985.

He would return to the club in May 1987, following a spell managing Stockport and coaching in Saudi Arabia. He managed to win the National League in his first season back with the Imps and keep the team in the old Fourth Division for the following two seasons, but he would once again part ways with the club in May 1990.

Murphy’s time at the club is remembered fondly by fans, as he won 172 of the 445 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 38.7%.

4 Joe McClelland – 43.6%

Another manager on this list predates World War II. Joe McClelland was appointed manager in May 1936 and would manage the club until 1946, through World War Two.

He almost guided the club to promotion from the old Third Division North in his first season but lost their final game to Stockport County, meaning Stockport would be promoted. The next two seasons would not be as successful, but he maintained their status in the league. He would not manage the team again until the following Second World War, during which he would manage the first post-war campaign before being replaced by his assistant manager, Bill Anderson.

McClelland would manage a total of 140 games, winning 61, giving him a win percentage of 43.6%.

3 Graham Taylor – 44.1%

Former England manager Graham Taylor is third on our list.

Graham Taylor took over as manager of Lincoln following his retirement from playing for the Imps in 1972 at the age of 28. His first two seasons would be respectable, as he achieved two mid-table finishes before narrowly missing out on promotion in 1975 as the club finished fifth. The next season, Taylor would lead the Imps to the old Fourth Division title.

Taylor would then lead the club to a ninth-place finish as the club returned to the old Third Division in 1976/77, yet this would be his last season as he left the club for Watford.

Taylor won 104 of the 236 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 44.1%.

2 Harry Parkes – 47.3%

Harry Parkes was the manager of Lincoln prior to Henshall, having been appointed in May 1927 before being replaced by Henshall.

Parkes would win the old Third Division North in 1932 but would lead the Imps as they were relegated from the old Second Division in 1934.

Parkes would manage a total of 395 fixtures, winning 187, giving him a win percentage of 47.3%.

1 Danny Cowley – 53.3%

The club’s current best manager when it comes to win percentage is Danny Cowley.

Cowley was appointed and would win the National League in his first season in charge of Lincoln, guiding them back to the Football League. In the same season, he would guide the club to the quarter-final of the FA Cup, the first time that a non-league side had reached this point of the competition in over a century, before they were knocked out by Arsenal.

The next season, upon their return to League Two, he would lead the club to further success as the Imps won the EFL Trophy and qualified for the play-offs, being defeated in the semi-final by Exeter City.

Cowley would win the League Two title the following season, guiding them to League One. However, Cowley would leave the club for Huddersfield Town in September 2019, meaning he would not see out their campaign in League One.

Cowley would manage 184 games, winning 98, giving him a win percentage of 53.3%.