Lincoln City’s Tayo Edun named FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for January

Lincoln City defender Tayo Edun has been named the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for January after winning 35% of the public vote.

The Imps continued their push for the third tier title last month, taking 10 points from a possible 15, and Edun was a key performer.

On top of his defensive duties, the 22-year-old added a goal and an assist from left-back – with both helping Michael Appleton’s side come out on top in narrow victories.

His performances certainly seem to have impressed EFL supporters across the country as Edun has been named the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for January after receiving 35% of the public vote.

Accrington goalkeeper Nathan Baxter earned the second-highest share of the vote (19%) followed by Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys (16%).

Doncaster Rovers’ Taylor Richards (14%), Oxford United’s Josh Ruffels (12%), and Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey (4%) were also nominated for the award.