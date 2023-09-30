Lincoln City have had some fantastic players over the years as well as plenty that are a little less memorable.

Whether it be a big name who never got fit or a youngster who never lived up to his hype, there are a number of players that only ever made one appearance for the Imps.

With that in mind, we’ve looked back at Lincoln City's 13 one appearance wonders, and where they are now.

To make the list, the player has to still be active.

Elicha Ahui - Ayr United FC

Elicha Ahui’s one appearance came in the EFL Trophy against Newcastle United U21 in the 2022/23 season.

He’s now on loan from Lincoln City to Ayr United. The 19-year-old will be hoping to get more game time while out on loan.

Josef Bursik - Club Brugge KV

Josef Bursik joined on loan in May 2021 and played just one game, a 2-0 win against Sunderland in the League One play-offs semi-final 1st leg.

Bursik is now the backup goalkeeper for Belgian side Club Brugge after joining in January 2023 from Stoke City.

Riccardo Calder - Brackley Town

Another loanee, Riccardo Calder, joined from Aston Villa and played once for Lincoln in the National League.

Calder is now with Brackley in the National League North. He has made over 50 appearances for the club.

Kevin Ellison - Runcorn Town

Kevin Ellison played his only game for Lincoln in 2004 when he joined on loan from Stockport County.

Aged 44, he’s still playing football for non-league side Runcorn Town.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith - New England Revolution II

American Jordan Adebayo-Smith came through the Lincoln academy, but only made one senior appearance.

After loan spells around England, he moved back to America. He’s now impressing with New England Revolution II in the MLS Next Pro.

Sam Clucas - Rotherham United

Sam Clucas made one appearance for Lincoln in 2009/10. His only game came in the EFL Trophy.

Clucas is now at Rotherham United after being released by Stoke City at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Ben Coker - Barnet FC

Ben Coker’s one appearance also came in the EFL Trophy for Lincoln City. He failed to make an impression at the club during his short spell.

Coker’s now with Barnet in the National League after signing from Solihull Moors.

Tom Davies - Tranmere Rovers

Tom Davies signed on a month-long loan from Fleetwood Town. His short spell only resulted in one appearance for Lincoln.

Davies is now captain of League Two side Tranmere Rovers. He’s closing in on 100 appearances for the club.

Morgan Worsfold-Gregg - Long Eaton United

Another player who is owned by Lincoln but is out on loan is Morgan Worsfold-Gregg. His one appearance for Lincoln was a seven-minute cameo in the EFL Cup.

Worsfold-Gregg is currently on loan with Long Eaton United as he looks to gain more first team experience.

Kern Miller - Grantham Town

Kern Miller came through the Lincoln academy but left the club for Barnsley in 2011. He did make one League Two appearance in the 2009/10 season.

He now plays for non-league side Grantham Town.

Taylor Miles - Hayes & Yeading FC

After joining on a free transfer in 2016, Taylor Miles only made one substitute appearance for Lincoln.

Miles left the club after a year. He’s now settled with Hayes & Yeading in the Pitching In Southern League Premier South.

Curtis Thompson - Cheltenham Town

Curtis Thompson joined a one-month loan from Notts County in 2011. His one appearance for Lincoln was just two minutes after coming off the bench.

After a long spell with Wycombe Wanderers, Thompson is now with Cheltenham Town in League One.

Lee Bennett - Frickley Athletic

The final name on the list is Lee Bennett. He joined Lincoln City from Barnsley College, but only made one appearance before leaving.

After a spell in Sweden, Bennett spent his career in the lower ends of non-league. He’s now with Frickley Athletic in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.