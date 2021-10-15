Lincoln City’s Michael Appleton reveals plans for winter transfer window

Lincoln City want to try and launch another promotion bid this year and Michael Appleton has already identified where he would like to strengthen in the winter window, as reported by Lincolnshire Live.

The club have been regular battlers at the top end of the table under Appleton, who has transformed both the squad and their fortunes since he was handed the reins there.

However, they haven’t had quite the same level of results this year so far and it’s led to the club’s boss claiming this his side need ‘a minimum of two’ attackers to join them in the winter window.

Have Lincoln City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Plymouth? Yes No

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, he said: “Two is the minimum, probably three.

If we want to compete in the top half of the table, we need a minimum of two. If not, we’ll be fighting in and around where we are at this moment in time.”

Appleton is probably right too. Lincoln have struggled to get many positive results so far this year, having won just one of their last five games. In fact, they’ve won only three of their eleven games and lost to newly-promoted Morecambe and Ipswich over the last couple of weeks.

They’ve bagged 14 goals so far this year – which isn’t the worst record in League One for goals scored – but the boss clearly feels that boosting his attacking options in the next transfer window would be the most beneficial area for him to look at and improve.

If the Imps can find two astute striking additions over the winter window then – and tide themselves over goalscoring wise until then – the club could certainly start moving towards the top end of the table again and back amongst the play-off contenders.

The Verdict

Michael Appleton clearly wants to make sure he has enough attacking options to last him for the rest of the year and it looks like that will be a priority come the turn of the year. Lincoln haven’t been the worst team this year by any means but they’ve not reached the heights of previous seasons yet.

Appleton has led them well so far and will therefore know what his team needs and what it doesn’t. Imps fans will certainly trust him and if the owners also trust him to make the additions that he feels are required, then he could definitely lead them back up to the play-off places.