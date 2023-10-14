Highlights Lincoln City aims to narrow the gap to top League One teams after finishing 11th last season, 15 points away from the playoffs.

The club's best league finish under Michael Appleton was fifth place in 2021, but a loss in the playoffs denied them a chance at promotion.

The club's biggest legends include Alan Marriott, Dave Smith, Tony Emery, Johnny Campbell, Gordon Hobson, Andy Graver, and Grant Brown.

Lincoln City are aiming to close the gap to the top sides in League One this year.

The Imps finished 11th last season, 15 points adrift of the play-off places.

Lincoln are into their fifth campaign in the third division, having gained promotion from League Two in 2019, with a title triumph to go with it.

The club’s best league finish came in 2021 under Michael Appleton, when the team came fifth in the table.

A play-off defeat to Blackpool saw the side consigned to life in the third tier instead of gaining Championship promotion.

Promotion to the second tier would have made the players fan favourites among the supporters.

Lincoln have not played in the second division since 1961, so it would have meant a lot to the Imps if they had won against the Seasiders at Wembley that day.

Here we rank the club’s seven biggest ever club legends…

7 Alan Marriott

Marriott was with Lincoln from 1999 to 2008, spending the turn of the Century with the Imps.

He arrived from Tottenham Hotspur, having been unable to make it at Spurs from their academy system.

The goalkeeper made over 350 appearances for the club before departing for Rushden & Diamonds in 2008.

6 Dave Smith

The now 74-year-old signed for Lincoln in 1968, spending a decade with the club.

Smith scored more than 50 times for the Ipms from over 350 appearances for the teams, helping them gain promotion to the Third Division during his time with Lincoln.

He retired from football in 1980 after a brief spell with Rotherham United.

5 Tony Emery

Emery emerged as a Lincoln City player following the aftermath of World War II, first appearing in the side in 1946 at 19 years of age.

The defender spent 13 years with the club, making over 400 appearances during that time, before departing for Mansfield Town in 1959.

Emery retired from football after just two years with Mansfield.

4 Johnny Campbell

Campbell spent six years with Lincoln, making nearly 200 appearances for the club before ending up with Scunthorpe.

During his time with the Imps, he scored 110 goals.

This record makes him the club’s second highest ever all-time goal scorer, having previously held the record for most goals before being overtaken a couple of decades later.

3 Gordon Hobson

Hobson is the club’s third-highest ever goal scorer, having bagged 105 from over 380 appearances for the Imps.

Hobson enjoyed two stints with Lincoln, first signing for the team in 1978 before departing in 1985.

The forward returned in 1988, where he went on to spend another two years.

2 Andy Graver

Graver is Lincoln’s record all-time goal scorer, having bagged 150 goals from just 289 appearances.

The forward enjoyed three separate stints with Lincoln during his playing career, first signing for the club in 1950.

He returned in 1955 and 1958, before ultimately leaving for good in 1961 just a few years before his retirement.

1 Grant Brown

Brown is the Lincoln all-time appearance record holder, having featured 469 times for the club during a 13-year career with the Imps.

The defender scored just 18 times during that period, but helped the team earn promotion to Division 3 and Division 2 in that time.