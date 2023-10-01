Highlights Leeds United legend Allan Clarke takes second place in our countdown.

Alan Buckley also features on the list, coming in fifth position.

There is a three-way tie for top spot, with John Pickering taking it having managed the most games.

Mark Kennedy is embarking upon his second season in charge at Lincoln City and aiming to build on last year's 11th-place finish.

The Imps boss was an EFL stalwart as a player – appearing for Millwall, QPR, Manchester City, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Ipswich – while winning two promotions along the way.

Achieving his first as a manager will be the ultimate aim for Kennedy, who is looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Danny Cowley and Graham Taylor in becoming one of the club's most successful bosses.

Lincoln do not change their manager too easily. Indeed, the Irishman was only their fifth in the past decade when he replaced Michael Appleton in May 2022.

But there are some that have not lasted very long at Sincil Bank.

Most of those feature below as we rank the six worst win percentages among Lincoln managers – according to Soccerbase and Wikipedia – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have taken charge of at least 10 matches.

6 Roy Chapman – 25.4%

Chapman was into his second spell with Lincoln when he was named player-manager following Con Moulson's departure in March 1965.

Although a regular goalscorer, the striker was unable to keep the Imps from the wrong end of the Division Four table.

The club had to apply for re-election into the EFL two years running, before Chapman returned solely to a playing capacity in May 1966 having won just 15 of his 59 matches in charge.

5 Alan Buckley – 23.2%

Buckley succeeded Phil Stant at Sincil Bank in February 2001, guiding Lincoln to an 18th-place finish in Division Three at the end of that season.

The former Walsall, Grimsby and West Brom boss saw the Imps struggle the following year, and just about survive relegation from the EFL.

Buckley left in April 2002 with the club stating financial reasons for his departure. Overall, he won 16 of a possible 69 matches.

4 George Fraser – 21.7%

Fraser made over 300 appearances for Lincoln as a player during a 10-year spell prior to the First World War.

The Scotsman returned as manager in August 1919, but oversaw the Imps' relegation from Division Two to the Midland League in his first season.

Records state that Fraser won just 10 of his 46 games at the helm before departing for Grimsby Town in March 1921.

3 Peter Daniel – 16.7%

Third place in our countdown goes to Daniel, who oversaw just 12 matches from the Lincoln dugout.

The Imps were in grave danger of relegation from the EFL when he was named caretaker player-manager following George Kerr's departure in March 1987.

And Daniel was unable to make a significant impact in time, winning just two out of 12 games as a defeat at Swansea City saw Lincoln drop into the Conference.

He left at the end of that season to conclude his playing career with Burnley, and has since managed several non-league clubs since retirement.

2 Allan Clarke – 16.7%

The Leeds United legend, who takes second place having managed six more games, became Lincoln's caretaker boss following Murphy's second departure in June 1990.

Clarke arrived at Sincil Bank having gained managerial experience at Barnsley, Leeds and Scunthorpe.

But he struggled to make an impact with Lincoln, winning just three of his 18 matches at the helm, before making way for Steve Thompson that December.

1 John Pickering – 16.7%

Topping the list having managed a further six matches, Pickering enjoyed a successful coaching career with the likes of Newcastle United and Middlesbrough. But Lincoln represented the second of just two managerial posts he held.

The former Blackburn Rovers boss replaced long-standing manager Colin Murphy at Sincil Bank in July 1985.

But Pickering could only register four wins from a possible 24 and with the club struggling in Division Three, he left his position that December.