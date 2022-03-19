Lincoln City v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sunderland travel to Sincil Bank this afternoon to take on Lincoln City as they look to extend their recent run of positive form.

The Black Cats have won three of their last four games and sit sixth in the League One table as things stand.

A Chris Maguire hat-trick helped Lincoln beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the reverse fixture, in what was the beginning of the end of Lee Johnson’s tenure.

Alex Neil will be hoping that this afternoon’s game is much more straightforward but we’ve seen the Imps cause plenty of problems for opposing sides this term despite having struggled for the most part.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s game…

Latest team news

Appleton has confirmed that after starring against his former side at the Stadium of Light, Maguire is in his plans for today’s game despite missing the Rotherham United game in midweek.

Conor McGrandles will be available again in midfield after serving his suspension and there is optimism that key defender Regan Poole should be fit.

Injuries to goalkeepers Josh Griffiths and Sam Long mean that Jordan Wright is set to start again and that the Imps will be without a backup keeper.

The Black Cats are set to be without two creative options in Alex Pritchard and Aiden McGeady – though the pair are on their way back to fitness.

Likewise, the trip to Sincil Bank should come too soon for forward Nathan Broadhead but centre-back Danny Batth may well be available after returning to training recently.

Score prediction

Maguire made his former club pay in the reverse fixture but without Johnson there to inspire him, it’s unlikely we’ll see the same sort of fireworks.

Their visit to Sincil Bank in last season’s play-offs was a nightmarish day for the Black Cats and Neil’s men have a chance to banish those demons.

It could well end up a 3-0 win for Sunderland, allowing them to do just that.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the Saturday blackout, there will not be a live video stream available for fans in the UK.

However, there will be video streams available for supporters overseas – via iFollow Lincoln and Safc.com.

What time is kick-off?

Lincoln v Sunderland kicks off at 3pm at Sincil Bank, meaning full team news will be available at 2pm.