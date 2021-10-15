Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Lincoln City host Charlton Athletic in a crunch match at Sincil Bank this Saturday with both sides desperate for the three points.

Michael Appleton’s men have struggled to hit the heights of last season when they reached the League One play-off final but are still dangerous against an underperforming Charlton side.

The Addicks were victorious last time out before the international break and will be hoping to climb out of the relegation zone with a win here.

Chris Gunter, Conor Washington and Harry Arter were all on international duty in the last fortnight so it will be interesting to see their involvement as Nigel Adkins looks to make his position in the dugout more secure.

Team news

Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey remain long term absentees for the Addicks although both have been out on the training ground this week. There are no new injury concerns for the Imps as Appleton’s men look to hit the ground running in the lead up to the busy Christmas period.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream, the highlights of this match will be included in EFL on Quest at 9pm though.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at Sincil Bank.