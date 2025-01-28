This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As the transfer deadline looms for EFL clubs, Lincoln City may still have work to do if they are to achieve their dream January window.

After a run of three straight league defeats, the League One outfit are unbeaten in their last three and pummeled Peterborough United 5-1 in their most recent outing.

The Imps will have their eyes on the play-off places but Plymouth Argyle's interest in one of their star players threatens to derail that pursuit.

Lincoln cannot afford to lose Paudie O'Connor

The reality for clubs in the EFL is that when one of their star players is performing, interest is bound to follow and that is exactly what has happened with Paudie O'Connor.

Lincoln's captain has been in inspiring form this campaign and has subsequently caught the eyes of the Pilgrims, who had a £250,000 bid rejected by the Imps, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

FLW's fan pundit, Gary Hutchinson, has emphasised the need to retain O'Connor's services if they are to have a successful window.

"In the first instance, we need to keep hold of Paulie O'Connor," Gary told Football League World.

"He's been an exemplary leader. He's been one of our standout players this season, in the top five in the division for blocks and for headers, certainly, I think, in the area this season. Holding on to him would be part of a dream window."

Paudie O'Connor's 2024/25 League One statistics - per Sofascore Appearances 26 Goals 2 Assists 2 Touches 60.4 Clean sheets 6 Clearances per game 8.3

Attacking-midfielder and centre-half should be on Lincoln's shopping list

As well as holding on to O'Connor, Michael Skubala's side will be keen to strengthen certain areas of the squad that have been affected by injury.

Skubala confirmed that Jack Moylan could be out injured from anywhere between six weeks and the remainder of the season in a cruel blow to the Imps.

"It would be nice just to pepper the squad, perhaps with another attacker in midfield as Jack Moylan's injury and JJ McKiernan's exit does leave us a little light in the 10 position," Gary added.

"Tom Bayliss can play there. Ben House can play there. Arguably, the likes of Ethan Hamilton could play there as well, but maybe we need somebody coming in to bolster that.

"The dream window is just to hold on to Paudie and perhaps bring in another centre-half at the same time, just to give us that stability across the back and give us some flexibility as we go into the final part of the season."

With the extent of Moylan's injury unknown, Lincoln might be forced to act in the remaining week of the window, although their attacking performance over Peterborough will give them confidence.

However, the best business the Imps can do is hold on to O'Connor, who has been a monster at the back for the League One play-off hopefuls.