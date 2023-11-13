Highlights Michael Skubala, a highly regarded figure at Elland Road, has been appointed as Lincoln City's new head coach after leaving his role as Leeds United U21 coach.

Lincoln City have confirmed the appointment of Michael Skubala as their head coach after he left his role as Leeds United U21 coach.

Who is Michael Skubala?

The 41-year-old is a well-respected figure at Elland Road, having worked with the academy since his arrival a few years ago.

As well as that, Skubala stepped up as interim head coach last season, during what was a hectic period for the club, and he helped the team pick up a point at Old Trafford against bitter rivals Manchester United.

Whilst he eventually reverted to his previous role with the academy side, Skubala will rightly be pleased with how he has helped produce players for the first-team. The likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are just two who have worked with the U23s and are now key players under Daniel Farke.

So, his ability as a coach is well-known in the game, and it has been claimed that several clubs in the Football League, including the Championship, have been monitoring Skubala.

Lincoln confirm appointment of Michael Skubala

However, it’s Lincoln where Skubala will be taking his next steps, with the Imps revealing that he had been named as Mark Kennedy’s successor on Monday evening.

Skubala will be inheriting a squad that are very competitive in League One, with the side sitting ninth in the table, just four points away from the play-off places.

That makes this an attractive first job for the coach, and he will no doubt hope to build on the progress the club have made over the years as they look to make that next step.

Is this a good appointment?

This is certainly a brave move from Lincoln, but Skubala is clearly well regarded in the game, and they feel he can bring fresh ideas to a team that does have quality.

The Imps have not been scared to give people a chance in the past, and it’s the right approach for a club that doesn't have the resources to compete with some of the bigger hitters in the division.

For Skubala, it’s a great chance for him to make a name for himself as a head coach, and he will be relishing the opportunity to do so in the third tier.

How big a blow is this for Leeds?

As mentioned above, Leeds are benefiting at the moment from the work that Skubala and the academy coaches have done in the past, with many of the squad having worked under him in the past.

That’s testament to his ability to develop players, and that’s no doubt something that will have appealed to Lincoln, who will want him to bring through young talents as part of his job.

Therefore, it’s obviously a blow for Leeds, but they will recognise that it’s a great opportunity for Skubala. Plus, as they touch on in their official statement, it shows they are doing something right that a coach is getting picked up by a Football League club.

Skubala’s first game in charge of Lincoln will be at Stevenage this weekend.