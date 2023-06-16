The 2022/23 campaign was another year of consolidation for Lincoln City in League One.

Having finished in the play-offs in 2020/21, and then dropped down to 17th in 2021/22, the club will be relieved to be heading back in the right direction this past season.

In the end, Lincoln finished the campaign in 1th, and will be looking to equal or better that once again next season.

Of course, a big part of a club maintaining results or improving them in the EFL is recruitment and that will be no different for the Imps this summer.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding Sincil Bank.

Hackett signs

One bit of transfer news coming out of the club is that they have secured a deal for Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Joining on a permanent basis from fellow League One side Portsmouth, the 25-year-old was signed for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The player had one year left on his contract at Portsmouth, but it appears they were willing to cash in despite him making 33 club appearances last campaign.

Reeco Hackett's first words

Of course, after putting pen to paper on a deal to join the club, Hackett spoke to the club's media.

In his first words as a Lincoln player, he revealed just how excited he is to be at the football club.

"I'm very happy for the deal to get over the line and I am looking forward to getting started," Hackett told Lincoln City club media.

"When I first spoke to the head coach, it came across as a family club and somewhere I felt wanted and appreciated.

"I am an attacking player who is direct and left-footed. I like to score goals and would say I am quite a creative player. I aim to help the team and be successful to try and create history.”

Sutton midfielder snapped up

Another transfer story surrounding the club in recent days was the signing of Sutton United midfielder Alistair Smith.

The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year-deal at Sincil Bank, rejecting an offer from his now former club.

It certainly sounds as though he is excited to be a Lincoln player, too, telling the club's media in his first interview: "I’ve got a really good vibe after meeting people like Jez George, Mark Kennedy and everyone else at the club."

"I can tell its a really close-knit group from top to bottom and it’s somewhere that is the right place for me to progress."

Mark Kennedy reaction

Of course, boss Mark Kennedy has also had his say on the two respective transfer deals done at the club in recent days.

On the signing of Alistair Smith, Kennedy hinted at what qualities the midfielder could bring to his group.

"We are delighted to sign Alistair," Kennedy told Lincoln club media.

"He will bring a lot of qualities to the group, will complement our other midfielders and will add athleticism, physicality and goals to the team.

"He suits our way of playing, fits into our system and is a really good piece of recruitment.”

Elsewhere, on Reeco Hackett, Kennedy revealed that the club have got their man after a lengthy pursuit: "We have worked on this signing for six months, so we are delighted to bring Reeco to the club."

"He is a really talented, creative and exciting wide player who will bring quality at the top end of the pitch, adding athleticism and a goal threat to the team.

"We are signing him at a really good time in his career, and I know our fans will enjoy watching him play."