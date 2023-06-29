Lincoln City enjoyed quite a successful first season under manager Mark Kennedy and they will be hoping the 2023/24 campaign brings much of the same.

The Imps finished a respectable 11th in League One and with a strong summer of activity, Kennedy will want his side to progress further up the table.

League One is always competitive so the Lincoln boss will know it is going to take a strong summer to make a real go of it this upcoming season.

What is the latest transfer news at Lincoln City?

Here, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news involving Lincoln City Football Club…

Falkirk sign Lincoln City goalkeeper

Scottish side Falkirk announced the loan signing of Sam Long from Lincoln last week.

The 20-year-old came through the Imps’ academy, playing for the club’s under-18s as well as the first team on six occasions.

The goalkeeper has spent the last few seasons on loan at various clubs, with his latest spell seeing him at non-league sides Boston United and then Bromley.

Long is now going to spend the 2023/24 season on loan at Falkirk.

He said: “I’d first like to thank Lincoln City and in particular Jez George for their help in allowing Sam to come up here on loan for the season. We now have two very good young goalkeepers who will spur each other on throughout the season.

"Sam has had a few loans already and has got great experience for such a young keeper thanks to his spell in the League of Ireland with Drogheda United and in the National League with Boston United and Bromley.

“Sam is an excellent shot stopper with good distribution as well, he gives us great competition in the goalkeeping department, and we are looking forward to working with him this season.”

Loan pair return to Lincoln City

It has been confirmed by Drogheda United that Lincoln loanees Freddie Draper and Elicha Ahui will leave the club at the end of this month and return to their parent club.

Draper was an important member of the Irish side, playing 22 times, scoring eight goals and registering three assists.

The striker got many people talking with his performances and was also rewarded as he claimed player of the month award for May.

Ahui was also used significantly during his time in Ireland, as he made 20 appearances and grabbed one goal. Both will leave a hole in Drogheda’s team, but will now be looking to impress in pre-season for the Imps.