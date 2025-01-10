Lincoln City will be hopeful of making a charge towards the play-off places come the end of the League One season.

The Imps are currently 12th in the third tier under former Leeds United coach Michael Skubala and are nine points behind sixth place Reading heading into the second half of the campaign.

With just eight victories recorded from their 25 League One outings this term, a more consistent run of form will be required to force their way into the promotion mix, and the January transfer window has arrived at the perfect time to help bolster the squad and achieve this objective.

Entering the second week of the window, Lincoln have naturally been linked with both incomings and outgoings at the club, and Football League World takes a look at the latest activity at the LNER Stadium.

Burton Albion confirm signing of Lincoln’s JJ McKiernan

Lincoln City midfielder JJ McKiernan has completed a loan move to fellow League One side Burton Albion for the remainder of the season, as he searches for more regular first team game time.

It was originally reported from journalist Pete O’Rourke that the 22-year-old had agreed a deal with the Brewers, who have been left light in midfield since the departure of Joe Powell to Rotherham United.

McKiernan has struggled to make himself a key figure in Skubala’s plans, playing only 238 minutes of league football and starting just four times this term.

With more regular minutes on the horizon due to this move, McKiernan will look to play a crucial part in dragging the Brewers away from the League One relegation trap door.

Lincoln City to battle Mansfield and Charlton Athletic for Sam Clucas' signature

According to a report from Football Insider, Lincoln City are eyeing up a move for experienced midfielder Sam Clucas, alongside Mansfield Town and Charlton Athletic.

The League One trio have been alerted to Clucas’ future as the 34-year-old could leave on a free transfer from Oldham Athletic due to a clause in his contract.

Clucas has made seven appearances for the Latics since making the move at the end of October but could be set for a return to the EFL.

Sam Clucas's senior career, stats as per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 66 6 2 Championship 213 25 25 League One 43 9 3 League Two 60 8 2 National League 47 8 10 FA Cup 31 9 4 EFL Cup 14 1 1 EFL Trophy 3 0 0

Recruiting such an experienced player who has played up and down the English divisions is exactly what Lincoln needs to add stability in the middle of the park, and adding someone of the ilk of Clucas could be what is required to see the club rise up the division, if they can fend off the other emerging interest.

Oisin Gallagher recalled by Lincoln and loaned out to Boston United

Lincoln City central defender Oisin Gallagher has been recalled by the Imps from Peterborough Sports and has joined National League side Boston United on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international made a total of 24 appearances for the Turbines and will now get a taste of action in the fifth tier, with the promising youngster set to enter the first team fold at Lincoln sooner rather than later.

Gallagher featured for Lincoln four times in the Vertu Trophy this season but is being exposed to more regular first-team action in the lower leagues so he can be ready to compete for Lincoln in the seasons to come.

Director of football Jez George told Lincoln’s club website: “This is an excellent opportunity for Oisin; the next step at a level higher for him in his young career. He has performed really well for us at centre back in the Vertu Trophy and he is ready for this next challenge.”